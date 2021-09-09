Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
DARPA EMBER program seeks bioengineering approaches to facilitate rare earths separation and purification

Safety of flying and driving after the attacks of 9/11 revisited

09 September 2021

by Michael Sivak, Sivak Applied Research.

In 2003, Michael Flannagan and I published a detailed analysis of the relative safety of flying and driving in the United States. The flying data were for 1992 through 2001, and thus they included the year of the 9/11 attacks. The analysis showed that, despite the events of 9/11, flying was substantially safer than driving. Furthermore, the safety advantages of flying over driving increased with the distance traveled. This is the case because the risk of driving depends most strongly on the distance traveled, while the risk of flying is primarily affected by the number of takeoffs and landings.

This very brief note takes an updated quick look at the latest available data. Specifically, of interest here is the number of fatalities in each of the two transportation modes during a 10-year period from 2010 through 2019. (The raw data came from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics.) In contrast with the detailed analysis in the previous study, this note focuses only on these two summary numbers and it lets the reader interpret the findings.

The results are shown in the table below. Note that there were no flying fatalities during 6 of the 10 years examined.

Motor-vehicle fatalities, 2010-2019 348,591
U.S. air-carrier fatalities, 2010-2019 16

Michael Sivak is the managing director of Sivak Applied Research and the former director of Sustainable Worldwide Transportation at the University of Michigan.

Posted on 09 September 2021 in Aviation & Aerospace, Market Background, Safety | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)