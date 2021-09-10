Arbor Renewable Gas chooses Topsoe’s TIGAS technology for renewable gasoline plant

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
10 September 2021

Arbor Renewable Gas, LLC (Arbor Gas) will use Topsoe’s TIGAS technology for producing renewable gasoline at a new facility in the Gulf Coast region. The facility—expected to be operational by 2024—will produce 1,000 barrels per day of renewable gasoline with a significantly negative carbon intensity score under California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS).

Topsoe will supply the methanol synthesis technologies and the backend gasoline synthesis unit (TIGAS). The methanol synthesis loop is based on the modular MeOH-To-Go small-scale modular methanol plant technology design.

TIGAS (Topsoe Improved Gasoline Synthesis) makes it possible to produce high-quality, high-value gasoline from natural gas, shale gas, or associated gas. Topsoe supports two processes for producing gasoline:

  • MTG (Methanol to Gasoline) – an efficient route which uses methanol as an intermediate; and

  • STG (Syngas to Gasoline) – the route from synthesis gas.

In both the MTG and STG processes, gasoline production makes up more than 85% of the total product stream. In addition to gasoline, another valuable product is liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which accounts for about 11–13% of the total product stream. This leaves only a fraction of fuel gas.

The product stream from methanol/DME synthesis is diluted with recycled gas and fed directly into the next step: gasoline synthesis. This step takes place in parallel adiabatic gasoline reactors which allow for intermittent catalyst regeneration. The net reaction may be formulated as:

Oxygenates (MeOH/DME) → C1-2 + C3-4 (LPG) + C5+ (Gasoline) + H20 + Heat

Arbor Gas is pursing decarbonization solutions using waste woody biomass which will be converted into renewable gasoline and hydrogen. By utilizing waste biomass as the feedstock, Arbor Gas achieves a double benefit by eliminating greenhouse gas emissions that would otherwise be produced from decaying wood and at the same time displacing the use of traditional hydrocarbon-based transportation fuels. The renewable gasoline will be for markets that value a low carbon fuel as a direct drop-in fuel.

Arbor Gas intends to build out a fleet of cost-effective, safe, and reliable woody biomass to renewable gasoline and renewable hydrogen plants worldwide, but will start with an initial focus on the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast.

Posted on 10 September 2021 in Bio-hydrocarbons, Biomass, Fuels, Market Background | | Comments (1)

Comments

SJC

STG (Syngas to Gasoline)
Good process for biomass and electrolysis

Posted by: SJC | 10 September 2021 at 07:42 AM

