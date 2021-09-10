DOE awarding nearly $65M for biofuels research to reduce airplane and ship emissions

As part of a White House roundtable to launch the Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) Grand Challenge to decarbonize the aviation sector by 2050 (earlier post), the US Department of Energy (DOE) announced $64.7 million in funding for projects focused on producing cost-effective, low-carbon biofuels. These investments will advance technologies to create replacements for petroleum fuels used in heavy-duty forms of transportation such as airplanes and ships.

The 22 selected projects fall into five topic areas for the “Bioenergy Technologies Office Scale-Up and Conversion” funding opportunity (earlier post):

Scale-Up of Biotechnologies

Affordable, Clean Cellulosic Sugars for High Yield Conversion

Separations to Enable Biomass Conversion

Residential Wood Heaters

Renewable Natural Gas

The topic areas include high-impact biotechnology research, development, and demonstration to bolster the body of scientific and engineering knowledge needed to produce low-carbon biofuels at a lower cost.

Among the projects are: