Lightning eMotors partners with ABB to provide DC fast chargers

Lightning eMotors, a provider of specialty commercial electric vehicles for fleets, and ABB announced a partnership to offer DC fast electric vehicle chargers for commercial electric fleet vehicles.





The high-output 20 kW to 350 kW DC fast chargers will be available via Lightning Energy, a division of Colorado-based Lightning eMotors. Lightning Energy supplies charging solutions to commercial and government fleets. As a part of the agreement, Lightning Energy will sell ABB’s DC fast-charging systems under the Lightning Energy brand.

The fully interoperable DC fast chargers, designed and built by ABB, are equipped with around-the-clock connectivity to enable comprehensive remote services and compatibility with every individual fleet charging system.

Lightning Energy offers a full suite of charging solutions for fleets, including hardware, installation services, back-end management software, financing options and ongoing support. In addition, Lightning Energy offers full charging as a service (CaaS), in which Lightning owns the entire process on behalf of the end user and provides on-site charging to the customer for a low monthly fee.

By combining the capabilities of Lightning Energy with its electric vehicles, Lightning eMotors provides a complete “one-stop shop” fleet electrification solution.

Lightning Energy’s lineup of chargers includes a full range of charging technology, up to the highest powers available on the market today. This ensures customers can pair the optimal charging solution with the requirements of their fleet.

ABB partners with vehicle OEMs, charging networks, fleet operators, and power utilities to accelerate deployment of EVs across all modes of transportation. Migrating to an electrical vehicle fleet offers the opportunity to generate significant operational savings by eliminating fuel costs and reducing vehicle maintenance costs.

Since entering the e-mobility market in 2010, ABB has sold more than 400,000 electric vehicle chargers across more than 85 markets including more than 20,000 DC fast chargers and 380,000 AC chargers.

Lightning eMotors has been providing specialized and sustainable fleet solutions since 2009, deploying complete zero-emission-vehicle (ZEV) solutions for commercial fleets since 2018—including Class 3 cargo and passenger vans, Class 4 and 5 cargo vans and shuttle buses, Class 4 Type A school buses, Class 6 work trucks, Class 7 city buses, and Class A motor coaches.