US launches government-wide Sustainable Aviation Fuel Grand Challenge; 3B gpy by 2030; 100% of demand by 2050

The Department of Energy (DOE), Department of Transportation (DOT) and US Department of Agriculture (USDA) are launching a government-wide Sustainable Aviation Fuel Grand Challenge to meet the demand for sustainable aviation fuels by working with stakeholders to reduce costs, enhance sustainability, and expand production and use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) that achieves a minimum of a 50% reduction in life cycle GHGs compared to conventional fuel.

The challenge, initiated by the three agencies signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU), has the goal of supplying at least 3 billion gallons of SAF per year by 2030 and, by 2050, sufficient SAF to meet 100% of aviation fuel demand—currently projected to be around 35 billion gallons per year.

DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) will serve as the program office responsible for carrying out the goal of the MOU on behalf of the DOE; DOT’s Federal Aviation Administration Office of Environment and Energy (AEE), in coordination with DOT’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Aviation and International Affairs, will serve as the program office responsible for carrying out the goals of the MOU on behalf of the DOT; and the Office of the Secretary will serve as the program office responsible for carrying ut the goals of the MOU on behalf of USDA.

Under the MOU, the three agencies will:

Set up a joint, executive-level team to develop a framework to implement the MOU, reporting back to the points of contact for each agency within three months. The executive-level tea, will empower the SAF Interagency Working Group under the Biomass Research and Development Board established in 2020 by the USDA, DOT/FAA and DOE to develop a Grand Challenge roadmap strategy within six months. The purpose of the roadmap is to provide details of specific activities that should be undertaken to achieve the 2050 goals and interim milestones. Develop a whole-of-government approach toward achieving the goals of the Grand Challenge; incorporating input from key stakeholders; engaging and coordinating with other government agencies; ensuring alignment of government and industry actions; and coordinating government policies, along with states, Tribes, and local communities, to achieve the goals of the Grand Challenge. Ensure cross-agency coordination in the formation and execution of RDD&D plans. This includes collaboration on RDD&D, modeling, and analysis to ensure sharing of approaches, tools, assumptions and insights across agencies’s research centers at the DOE National Laboratories, FAA’s Center of Excellence for Alternative Jet Fuels and the Environment (ASCENT), and USDA’s Agricultural Research Service, Forest Service, and National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

The DOE will undertake to:

Continue investments and develop expertise in sustainable technologies to develop cost-effective low-carbon liquid fuels and enabling coproducts from renewable biomass and waste feedstocks.

Continue a significant multi-year SAF scale-up strategy committed to in FY21.

Conduct R&D aimed at creating new pathways toward higher specificity of SAF production.

Advance the environmental analysis of SAFs.

Collaborate with the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)and other agencies to expedite regulatory approvals of new SAF feedstocks that achieve significant lifecycle GHG reductions.

The DOT will:

Develop overall strategy to decarbonize aviation.

Coordinate ongoing SAF testing and analysis.

Work with standards organizations to ensure safety and sustainability of SAF.

Promote end use of SAF.

Seek opportunities to support the development of infrastructure and transportation systems that will connect SAF feedstocks producers, SAF refiners, and aviation end users.

Collaborate with EPA and the other agencies to expedite regulatory approvals of new SAF feedstocks that achieve significant lifecycle GHG reductions.

The USDA will: