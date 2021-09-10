StoreDot reveals fast-charging 4680 cylindrical cell with ability to be fully-charged in 10 minutes
10 September 2021
Israel-based StoreDot, the developer of extreme fast charging battery technology for electric vehicles (earlier post), has demonstrated a prototype 4680 form factor cell that is fully charged in just 10 minutes.
StoreDot’s extreme fast charging cells have been in development for more than three years. Work for these technologies was kicked off at Warwick University in the UK with collaboration with StoreDot’s strategic partner BP. It has been further developed harnessing experts from across the globe. The work is covered with five patents in the area of cell design and uses StoreDot’s continuous tab technology.
Such cell design increases throughput and addresses safety and performance issues typically associated with the hard case structure of cylindrical cells.
Testing at StoreDot facility has shown promising low levels of internal resistance. Cylindrical cell samples are now ramping up the production lines at EVE Energy, StoreDot’s manufacturing partner in China.
StoreDot’s XFC batteries deliver a 50% reduction in charging time at the same cost, in both pouch and cylindrical cell forms. Both formats are undergoing scale-up process at EVE Energy and will be ready for mass production in 2024.
Achieving the goal of extreme fast charging a cylindrical cell in only 10 minutes has been on StoreDot’s technology roadmap from day one. After three years of vigorous development and testing, leveraging multiple vectors of our world class researches, I am hugely proud at the effective collaboration across our globe that enabled this important achievement. It’s highly significant that we can offer Electric Vehicle manufacturers the choice of cell formats, utilizing our XFC technology that will overcome the current barriers to EV ownership: range and charging anxiety.
We are pleased that our silicon-dominant XFC battery cell chemistry is adaptable and can be applied to various packaging formats, to suit changing market needs. Both our cylinder and pouch cell form factors are designed to be safe, reliable and stable, and are expected to be produced at scale by 2024. We are in advanced discussions with a number of global automotive manufacturers and we plan to supply them with various XFC cells, enabling a rapid transition to a zero-emissions electrified future.—Dr Doron Myersdorf, StoreDot CEO
This world-first application of silicon-dominant anode extreme fast charge cylindrical cells signifies a number of considerable challenges that had to be resolved compared to pouch technologies. The 4680 cylindrical cell format requires unique chemistry adaptation to offset greater internal pressures, gas release and avoidance of potential leakage.
StoreDot is looking beyond its silicon-dominant XFC technology to future generation extreme energy-density (XED), based on solid-state technologies which are on target to enter mass production in 2028.
StoreDot’s strategic investors include BP, Daimler, Samsung Ventures and TDK.
Now that a method has been discovered to mass-produce graphene cheaply, the remaining obstacle for capacitors, with the energy density of batteries, is a suitable architecture / geometry of graphene cells. These could then be charged within seconds due to the unequaled power density of graphene.
https://www.digitaltrends.com/cool-tech/cheap-mass-producing-graphene/
Posted by: yoatmon | 10 September 2021 at 03:23 AM
It will take a 480 kW charger to charge an 80 kWh battery in 10 minutes.
Good luck in finding one of those anytime soon.
However, it could have application in things like garden tools and hoovers and drills (and phones obviously).
Most people can charge at 3 kW at home, so that sets a target for the amount to you can charge in 10 minutes.
Might be interesting for buses with a busbaar like system where you need to charge very quickly.
Posted by: mahonj | 10 September 2021 at 05:20 AM
I can charge with 22 kW at home.
Posted by: yoatmon | 10 September 2021 at 06:32 AM
Good for you.
You could charge an 80 kWh battery in 4-5 hours.
Posted by: mahonj | 10 September 2021 at 06:45 AM
But a 50 kwh battery only needs 300 kw to charge in ten minutes. Tesla’s already announced upgrading the Supercharger network to 300 kw and opening it to other manufacturers. When charge speeds go up large less range becomes more acceptable.
Posted by: Alan Stewart | 10 September 2021 at 06:52 AM
The StoreDot 4680 best market may be in e-scooters.
In Southern Asia, motorized two-and three-wheelers, such as motorcycles, scooters and tuk-tuks, are the transport of choice for most people. They are also a major source of GHG and air pollution.
VinFast, a Vietnamese company, is partnering with StoreDot and Gotion ( a leading LFP battery company) to develop batteries (https://vinfastauto.com/vn_en/vinfast-partners-with-gotion-high-tech-in-lfp-battery-cell-rd and https://www.electrive.com/2021/08/30/vinfast-announces-battery-cooperation-with-storedot/).
Posted by: gryf | 10 September 2021 at 09:31 AM
Forgot this:
Testing at StoreDot facility has shown promising low levels of internal resistance. Cylindrical cell samples are now ramping up the production lines at EVE Energy, StoreDot’s manufacturing partner in China.
EVE Energy is also a large manufacturer of LFP batteries and has been in talks with Tesla (the 4680 is the Tesla battery format).
LFP batteries are safer, low cost, cobalt free, and can be fast charged without reducing battery life.
Posted by: gryf | 10 September 2021 at 09:46 AM
StoreDot - since 2012 still no proof or independent tests.
Predictably no journalists have been reminding their readers that Storedot spent 6-7 years dangling, flogging and teasing their (originally) 5-minute recharge fantasy beginning in 2012. Since 2012 - and for 6-7 years - they shamelessly, misleading stated on their homepage that
"5 minute EV charging is already here". Now they've slipped from 5 to 10 minute claims. It's still not been independently verified and 5 minute - sorry, 10 minute. - StoreDot charging is still not in EVs, mobile phones etc etc anywhere in 2021.
In 2014 ex-Chelsea manager Roman Abramovich invested $10 million. Like all other media outlets Green Car Congress refuses/fails to provide any recent or not-so-recent historical context in this typical, non-critical, bury-the-past positive-PR piece.
Please filll or plug those memory holes and get some truth-exposing "historical" research done, people - given that today's "journalists" refuse to do so in almost any context, on any subject or issue:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/StoreDot
https://en.globes.co.il/en/article-roman-abramovich-invests-10m-in-storedot-1000945806
Paul G
Posted by: EVUK_co_uk | 10 September 2021 at 10:57 AM