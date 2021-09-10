StoreDot reveals fast-charging 4680 cylindrical cell with ability to be fully-charged in 10 minutes

Israel-based StoreDot, the developer of extreme fast charging battery technology for electric vehicles (earlier post), has demonstrated a prototype 4680 form factor cell that is fully charged in just 10 minutes.

StoreDot’s extreme fast charging cells have been in development for more than three years. Work for these technologies was kicked off at Warwick University in the UK with collaboration with StoreDot’s strategic partner BP. It has been further developed harnessing experts from across the globe. The work is covered with five patents in the area of cell design and uses StoreDot’s continuous tab technology.

Such cell design increases throughput and addresses safety and performance issues typically associated with the hard case structure of cylindrical cells.

Testing at StoreDot facility has shown promising low levels of internal resistance. Cylindrical cell samples are now ramping up the production lines at EVE Energy, StoreDot’s manufacturing partner in China.

StoreDot’s XFC batteries deliver a 50% reduction in charging time at the same cost, in both pouch and cylindrical cell forms. Both formats are undergoing scale-up process at EVE Energy and will be ready for mass production in 2024.

Achieving the goal of extreme fast charging a cylindrical cell in only 10 minutes has been on StoreDot’s technology roadmap from day one. After three years of vigorous development and testing, leveraging multiple vectors of our world class researches, I am hugely proud at the effective collaboration across our globe that enabled this important achievement. It’s highly significant that we can offer Electric Vehicle manufacturers the choice of cell formats, utilizing our XFC technology that will overcome the current barriers to EV ownership: range and charging anxiety. We are pleased that our silicon-dominant XFC battery cell chemistry is adaptable and can be applied to various packaging formats, to suit changing market needs. Both our cylinder and pouch cell form factors are designed to be safe, reliable and stable, and are expected to be produced at scale by 2024. We are in advanced discussions with a number of global automotive manufacturers and we plan to supply them with various XFC cells, enabling a rapid transition to a zero-emissions electrified future. —Dr Doron Myersdorf, StoreDot CEO

This world-first application of silicon-dominant anode extreme fast charge cylindrical cells signifies a number of considerable challenges that had to be resolved compared to pouch technologies. The 4680 cylindrical cell format requires unique chemistry adaptation to offset greater internal pressures, gas release and avoidance of potential leakage.

StoreDot is looking beyond its silicon-dominant XFC technology to future generation extreme energy-density (XED), based on solid-state technologies which are on target to enter mass production in 2028.

StoreDot’s strategic investors include BP, Daimler, Samsung Ventures and TDK.