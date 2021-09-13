CARB: CA’s 100-station hydrogen refueling station target could be met by end of 2023

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has released the 2021 issue of its Annual Evaluation of Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Deployment and Hydrogen Fuel Station Network Development, pursuant to the requirements of Assembly Bill 8 (2013). This report is the eighth annual publication.

This year’s report is the first to find that the 100-station target of AB 8 could be met by the end of 2023 based on stations that are currently Open-Retail or under development. Significant growth in the network is projected through 2026, to more than 176 stations across California.





New station awards announced by the California Energy Commission (CEC) and recently announced plans for private development of additional stations have significantly improved the outlook for 2021 and beyond.

Sales of fuel-cell electric vehicles) (FCEVs in the first quarter have already been nearly as much as all of 2019.

CARB projects future development of stations to exceed prior expectations. Auto manufacturers have improved their reported outlook on FCEV deployment potential and indicate more confidence in FCEV deployment potential than a year ago, CARB noted.

However, significant work remains to ensure that network development remains on schedule, FCEV deployments accelerate, and that future opportunities for growth are realized.

CARB sees significant potential for hydrogen fuel and FCEVs to contribute meaningfully to the State’s aggressive ZEV deployment and decarbonization goals, especially with the assurance provided by the latest station development plans.