Citroën ë-Berlingo Van now available to order
13 September 2021
The Citroën ë-Berlingo Van is now available to order. The electric version of the Berlingo, the second biggest seller in its segment in Europe, offers a driving range of up to 275 km (WLTP) from its 50 kWh battery and a volume of up to 4.4m³. ë-Berlingo Van is targeted in particular at SMEs, delivery companies, craftsmen and tradesmen who make a lot of short-distance trips and need free access to their loading area in regulated zones.
The ë-Berlingo Van range, available from €30,500 excluding VAT, comes in 2 body shapes (size M 4.40m and size XL 4.75m) and 5 versions including a size XL crew cab.
The installation of the batteries under the floor does not affect the loading volume or the useful length, which allows objects up to 3.09m to be loaded with the size M body shape and 3.44m with the size XL. The 800kg payload and the towable load of 750kg are weight characteristics across all versions.
The professionals targeted tend to be small and medium-sized fleets. 41% are tradesmen or companies in the construction or delivery sector often operating in urban environments. Although 58% of these professionals rarely use fast roads and only do around 72km/day on average, they still need versatility in order to be able to occasionally cover distances of 250km (maximum distance) in a day. 88% travel locally and charging is only needed during the day for 1.6% of journeys, with the vast majority of uses allowing charging in the evenings after work.
With worldwide sales of nearly 1,900,000 since its launch in 1996, Citroën Berlingo Van occupies second place in the small van segment in Europe with a market share of 17% in 2020, and is continuing its rise by adapting to changing customer needs.
The cost of use is lower with ë-Berlingo Van: the cost of electricity consumption is five times lower than the cost of fuel for a traditional van and because its maintenance is simpler, it is estimated to be 30% less expensive. Since it does not have an oil filter, a gearbox or a clutch, mechanical stresses, wear and breakage are significantly reduced and the brake pads suffer less wear as a result of the regenerative braking system.
To educate business owners in how to transfer their fleets and encourage them to buy electric vehicles, a number of aids have been introduced. There are tax incentives in most European countries. For example, in France since the end of July 2021, the incentive for purchasing or renting a new electric LCV is €5,000 inclusive of tax (for a new electric LCV <= €45,000) and, in addition, some municipalities offer significant support to very small enterprises and SMEs (Paris 92, 93 and 94: up to €6,000 for the purchase of an electric LCV under 3.5 tonnes).
VAT is also recoverable on the vehicle and on the electricity it consumes in accordance with the legislation in force and any company wishing to install terminals for its fleet may be entitled to claim the “Advenir” subsidy to cover up to 30% of costs and installation, capped at €960 excluding tax per charge point. In addition, a number of cities offer free or reduced-rate parking.
ë-Berlingo van range. The ë-Berlingo van features the same equipment as the combustion engine version (with the exception of the adaptive regulator and additional heating). All electric versions are fitted in addition with a 7kW on-board charger and come with an 8A mode 2 charging cable, manual air conditioning and an electric parking brake, 16" grey wheels with hubcaps and a uniform spare wheel. ë-Berlingo Van is available in 5 versions defined according to use.
The Control version offers enhanced equipment: manual air conditioning, automatic headlights, hill start assist, remote central locking with Plip system, Citroën Connect Box with SOS & Assistance Pack included, digital DAB MP3 sound system, 5" monochrome touch screen, Bluetooth hands-free kit, 12V socket and a USB port. In terms of architecture, ë-Berlingo Van Control features 60/40 rear swing doors for 180° opening, optimized width of 675mm and a height of 1,072mm, a sliding right side door (in size XL) facilitating loading and unloading regardless of where the vehicle is parked, and a solid fixed partition. With regard to storage space, there is an overhead compartment within easy reach to avoid cluttering up the passenger compartment, perfect for storing everyday items such as tools or documents, making them easy to access at all times. The TopBox glove box is large enough for a computer, for example, and the passenger seat offers a large storage space under its lift-up seat cushion. For the driver’s comfort, the Control version has a height-and-depth adjustable steering wheel, heated electric rear-view mirrors and electric windows. ë-Berlingo Van Control is available from €30,500 excluding tax (size M, increased load 800kg, 136hp/100kW electric motor, 50kWh battery).
The Club version, available in sizes M and XL, is the most versatile. Practical for tradesmen and delivery firms, it has all the equipment of the Control version plus rear parking sensors, cruise control with speed limiter, under-inflation detection and fog lights, which play a role in driving comfort and safety. The driver’s height-adjustable “comfort” seat with armrest and storage compartment under the seat cushion also has lumbar adjustment. The high position of the seat allows the driver to overlook the road. To protect and facilitate cleaning of the passenger compartment, the floor is trimmed with a TPO plastic coating. ë-Berlingo Van Club is available from €31,350 excluding tax (size M, increased load 800kg, 136hp/100kW electric motor, 50 kWh battery) and from €32,200 excluding tax in size XL.
The Driver version is specifically designed for companies and their employees who need to make longer journeys, sometimes over the whole day, or multiple deliveries in urban areas. Comfort equipment and technology have therefore been prioritized, with the Acoustic Pack and its laminated windscreen that filters out outside noise, giving a feeling of serenity on board thanks to the remarkable sound insulation, in line with the philosophy of the Citroën Advanced Comfort program. Driving comfort is provided by the driver’s comfort seat with multifunction steering wheel, fog lights, automatic front wipers and electric folding wing mirrors. Safety equipment has also been reinforced, in particular with Surround Rear Vision technology, making it possible to view the immediate surroundings of the vehicle on the 5" screen, located in place of the rear-view mirror, thanks to two cameras, not to mention the speed limiter-cruise control and the under-inflation detection. ë-Berlingo Van Driver is available from €32,550 excluding tax (size M, increased load 800kg, 136hp/100kW electric motor, 50kWh battery).
The Crew Cab version, available in size XL, has been developed from the Control version. It comes as standard with 60/40 glazed rear doors with windscreen wiper (left door) and fixed glazed sliding side doors. Inside, everything has been done to optimize modularity: a mesh partition with a hatch accommodates long loads, and the 3-seater 60/40 2/3-1/3 split-fold backrest can be folded down in row 2 to increase loading volume. The back of the front seats is fitted with a tray table, and for the driver, the crew cab also features a “comfort” seat and a multifunction steering wheel. In terms of safety, it has front side airbags and a front passenger airbag, an interior rear-view mirror, manual child safety locks, speed limiter-cruise control and tyre under-inflation detection. There is a carpet on the floor in rows 1 and 2 with TPO mats, and the loading area is covered with a 9mm non-slip wooden floor.
