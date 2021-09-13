Citroën ë-Berlingo Van now available to order

The Citroën ë-Berlingo Van is now available to order. The electric version of the Berlingo, the second biggest seller in its segment in Europe, offers a driving range of up to 275 km (WLTP) from its 50 kWh battery and a volume of up to 4.4m³. ë-Berlingo Van is targeted in particular at SMEs, delivery companies, craftsmen and tradesmen who make a lot of short-distance trips and need free access to their loading area in regulated zones.





The ë-Berlingo Van range, available from €30,500 excluding VAT, comes in 2 body shapes (size M 4.40m and size XL 4.75m) and 5 versions including a size XL crew cab.

The installation of the batteries under the floor does not affect the loading volume or the useful length, which allows objects up to 3.09m to be loaded with the size M body shape and 3.44m with the size XL. The 800kg payload and the towable load of 750kg are weight characteristics across all versions.

The professionals targeted tend to be small and medium-sized fleets. 41% are tradesmen or companies in the construction or delivery sector often operating in urban environments. Although 58% of these professionals rarely use fast roads and only do around 72km/day on average, they still need versatility in order to be able to occasionally cover distances of 250km (maximum distance) in a day. 88% travel locally and charging is only needed during the day for 1.6% of journeys, with the vast majority of uses allowing charging in the evenings after work.

With worldwide sales of nearly 1,900,000 since its launch in 1996, Citroën Berlingo Van occupies second place in the small van segment in Europe with a market share of 17% in 2020, and is continuing its rise by adapting to changing customer needs.

The cost of use is lower with ë-Berlingo Van: the cost of electricity consumption is five times lower than the cost of fuel for a traditional van and because its maintenance is simpler, it is estimated to be 30% less expensive. Since it does not have an oil filter, a gearbox or a clutch, mechanical stresses, wear and breakage are significantly reduced and the brake pads suffer less wear as a result of the regenerative braking system.

To educate business owners in how to transfer their fleets and encourage them to buy electric vehicles, a number of aids have been introduced. There are tax incentives in most European countries. For example, in France since the end of July 2021, the incentive for purchasing or renting a new electric LCV is €5,000 inclusive of tax (for a new electric LCV <= €45,000) and, in addition, some municipalities offer significant support to very small enterprises and SMEs (Paris 92, 93 and 94: up to €6,000 for the purchase of an electric LCV under 3.5 tonnes).

VAT is also recoverable on the vehicle and on the electricity it consumes in accordance with the legislation in force and any company wishing to install terminals for its fleet may be entitled to claim the “Advenir” subsidy to cover up to 30% of costs and installation, capped at €960 excluding tax per charge point. In addition, a number of cities offer free or reduced-rate parking.

ë-Berlingo van range. The ë-Berlingo van features the same equipment as the combustion engine version (with the exception of the adaptive regulator and additional heating). All electric versions are fitted in addition with a 7kW on-board charger and come with an 8A mode 2 charging cable, manual air conditioning and an electric parking brake, 16" grey wheels with hubcaps and a uniform spare wheel. ë-Berlingo Van is available in 5 versions defined according to use.