Heritage Battery Recycling & 6K partner to commercialize cathode-grade battery-recycling network for N. American market

Heritage Battery Recycling, LLC and plasma technology company 6K announced an exclusive joint development agreement to produce new cathode material from recycled batteries. The process uses Heritage’s established network infrastructure to collect, store, and process end-of-life batteries, combined with 6K’s plasma technology to manufacture critical cathode-grade battery materials needed to power applications with high-purity requirements.

6K’s UniMelt high-frequency microwave-based plasma system reduces cost, improves throughput and yield, while increasing control over particle size, purity, and morphology.

The ability to precisely synthesize and tailor an unlimited spectrum of oxides, nitrides, metals & alloys derives from the ability to control all aspects of the plasma process flow. Microwave-engineered plasma provides a thermal production zone of extreme uniformity, guaranteeing every particle sees the same thermal kinetics and the same process history.

The same technology enables a large production zone, scalable to 100+ tons/unit/year, and 99% microwave coupling efficiency—translating to higher throughput and lower cost.

This development comes at a key time, as consistent supply of battery materials is at the forefront of the US government’s efforts to secure sustainable, domestic sources.

Heritage will draw upon resources from its affiliate, Heritage Environmental Services, as well as its collaboration with Heritage Crystal Clean to build a national collection network for sourcing battery feedstock.

Heritage and 6K plan to be making cathode from recycled content as early as Q1 2022.