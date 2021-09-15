EPA confirms 249-mile range for Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro electric SUV

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
15 September 2021

Volkswagen of America announced another round of fuel economy figures for the 2021 ID.4 electric SUV. The ID.4 AWD Pro has an EPA-estimated 249 miles of range on a full charge and the AWD Pro S has an EPA-estimated 240 miles of range on a full charge.

The ID.4 Pro rear-wheel-drive previously received an EPA-estimated range of 260 miles on a full charge, while Pro S rear-wheel-drive was rated at an EPA-estimated 250 miles of range on a full charge.

The EPA-estimated fuel economy for ID.4 AWD Pro is 102 MPGe in city driving; 90 MPGe in highway driving, and 97 MPGe in combined city/highway driving. The EPA-estimated fuel economy for the AWD Pro S is 98 MPGe in city driving; 88 MPGe in highway driving, and 93 MPGe in combined city/highway driving.

The AWD ID.4 models offer an 82kWh (gross) battery along with a permanent-magnet synchronous motor in the rear and an asynchronous motor in the front offering a combined maximum 295 horsepower and 339 pound-feet of torque. At a public DC fast-charging station, with 125 kW charging, the ID.4 can go from five to 80% charged in about 38 minutes.

ID.4 owners receive three years of unlimited charging at Electrify America DC Fast Chargers at no additional cost. Electrify America is the nation’s largest open DC fast charging network with more than 650 charging stations and more than 2,700 DC fast chargers, including two cross-country routes that can allow electric vehicle (EV) drivers to travel from Washington DgC to Los Angeles and Jacksonville to San Diego.

The 2021 ID.4 AWD Pro has a starting MSRP of $43,675, before a potential Federal tax credit of up to $7,500. The AWD Pro S carries an MSRP of $48,175. Rear-wheel-drive ID.4 models start at $39,995 for the Pro and $44,495 for the Pro S.

