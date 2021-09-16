Romeo Power and Dynexus Technology collaborate to introduce advanced battery sensing and diagnostics for battery-electric commercial vehicles

Romeo Power and Dynexus Technology, a provider of battery sensing solutions and data-driven battery intelligence, will collaborate to integrate Dynexus Technology’s actionable battery performance and health sensors into Romeo Power’s battery ecosystem.

The technology developed by Dynexus will initially be utilized for incoming cell quality control and end-of-line verification, as well as module and pack diagnostics and prognostics, enabling multiple opportunities to reduce total cost of ownership for Romeo Power’s customers.

Dynexus generates critical data that can accelerate the qualification process of cells and batteries, including cell screening and matching, further improving quality control, safety and reliability of our battery systems. We look forward to collaborating with Dynexus to advance the electrification of commercial vehicles. —AK Srouji, CTO of Romeo Power

Dynexus’s award winning and patented Inline Rapid Impedance Spectroscopy (iRIS) sensors generate near real-time, rich, frequency-based battery data that provide information about the state of the battery physico-chemistry. Traditional measurement methods treat the battery as a blackbox. The Dynexus sensor “looks” inside the battery and generates a “fingerprint” or signature that uniquely describes a battery’s health, degradation, and therefore safety.

Romeo Power will integrate iRIS into its battery systems, providing a new class of battery data that, until now, was only available for research purposes and was not practical as a commercial sensor or tool. This technology enables measurements that typically take 30 minutes to be reduced to 10 seconds or less.

Dynexus Technology’s iRIS system has been validated in Romeo Power’s in-house testing lab and demonstrates superior accuracy and repeatability. The iRIS system also has high voltage capability and enables measurements under dynamic battery conditions. In addition to screening and quality control applications, Romeo Power intends to implement iRIS inside its next-generation battery systems and is expected to start road testing in 2022. This integration is also additive to Romeo Power’s sustainability efforts as it may enhance reuse and battery second life assessment.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Romeo Power delivers electrification solutions for commercial vehicle applications.