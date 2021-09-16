TWAICE and pepper partner for full battery transparency in retrofitted commercial vehicles

TWAICE, a provider of predictive analytics software that optimizes the development and operation of lithium-ion batteries, and pepper motion GmbH (formerly etrofit), a company offering solutions for the electrification (retrofitting) of used and new commercial vehicles such as trucks in distribution transport, buses in local public transport (LPT) and municipal vehicles, are partnering for full battery transparency in retrofitted commercial vehicles.





TWAICE’s analytics software will make the battery performance and lifetime of electrified powertrains transparent and thus more sustainable. This provides pepper customers with battery insights and enables optimal operation.

Retrofitting can be an economical and sustainable alternative to diesel vehicles. pepper retrofits both buses and trucks with all-electric powertrains.

We plan to put around 1,200 buses and trucks on the road with our technology by 2023 alone. The vehicles will be delivered primarily in Europe, North and South America. —Andreas Hager, Managing Director of pepper motion GmbH

TWAICE will support pepper and commercial fleet operators in both the development and operation of the electric vehicles. The battery analytics software allows the condition of vehicle batteries to be estimated and predicted in the field, long-term battery performance to be analyzed, maintenance to be predicted, warranty commitments to be adjusted, and a realistic residual value to be determined. It can also provide drivers with targeted usage recommendations. In this way, the TWAICE software makes the service life and economic efficiency of the vehicle batteries transparent.

TWAICE is an important strategic technology partner for us. We can use the software not only to analyze the aging process of batteries, but also to derive value-linked different life cycles and usage scenarios that are valuable for our customers and our product development. —Dr. Ing. Matthias Kerler, Chief Technology Officer of pepper motion GmbH

The analytics data from TWAICE provides pepper with conclusions to further optimize the cycle stability of the batteries used, and to ensure maximum energy-efficient and economical use.

The technology behind the TWAICE predictive analytics software uses artificial intelligence to determine battery condition and predict the aging and performance of lithium-ion batteries.

Analog Devices. Earlier, TWAICE announced a collaboration with Analog Devices, Inc., a global semiconductor company and software solutions provider, with the aim of mastering the challenges of battery life-cycle optimization. The combination of state-of-the-art sensor technology and wireless connectivity from Analog Devices with battery analysis software from TWAICE will benefit customers in the mobility and energy sectors. The alliance will help to significantly reduce warranty risks and recalls, optimize battery life and increase the value of batteries, TWAICE said.

Analog Devices is a global leader in the development, manufacture and marketing of a broad portfolio of high-performance analog mixed-signal and digital signal processing solutions that are used in almost all types of electronic devices. The company is also the market leader in battery management solutions. The collaboration with the Munich software company TWAICE, whose software platform offers end-to-end battery analysis solutions, enables the entire battery life cycle to be optimized.

The aim of the cooperation is to provide a holistic life cycle solution for automobile manufacturers with integrated hardware and software. A complete end-to-end solution with state-of-the-art battery measurements via a wireless battery management system is offered.

Analog Devices’ sensor technology delivers data and data quality that was previously unavailable. TWAICE can deliver the critical battery performance insights for which automotive companies around the world are looking. The integration of sensor and communication solutions from Analog Devices creates an ideal database. The resulting prognoses enable qualified statements about their value and usability at any point in the life cycle of the battery.