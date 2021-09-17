Ballard launches FCmove-HD+ fuel cell power module for trucks and buses
17 September 2021
Ballard Power Systems launched the FCmove-HD+ fuel cell module. FCmove-HD+ is designed for buses and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, and is the latest product in Ballard’s 8th generation heavy-duty power module portfolio.
Ballard has been developing a family of FCmove products since 2019 to serve the commercial vehicle market. The new FCmove-HD+, with a 100 kW power output, is smaller, lighter, more efficient, and lower cost than previous generations, and has been designed to improve ease of vehicle integration. With its compact design, it has been engineered for both engine bay and rooftop configurations, enabling optionality in truck and bus applications.
The FCmove-HD+ is more than 40% more compact and more than 30% lighter than the previous 100 kW module, with 50% less component parts. This results in an anticipated 40% improvement in total lifecycle cost while maintaining leading operating performance, high efficiency, and wide operating range.
FCmove products are being integrated by Ballard bus and truck OEM partners. The first vehicles powered by the 100 kW, FCmove-HD+ are anticipated in 2022, including in the fuel cell trucks recently announced with Hexagon Purus and QUANTRON.
Like many posters here I find comparative claims without absolute figures annoying and useless.
I have not managed to dig out the spec sheet, but I did find that for the regular version which gives us a baseline:
https://www.ballard.com/docs/default-source/spec-sheets/fcmovetm.pdf?sfvrsn=77ebc380_4
242kg for a 72KW unit
Hopefully they are talking in absolute terms in their comparisons for lighter etc, not in terms of weight per KW, but as ever with such things that is somewhat vague, which is why PR departments love them.
I'm hoping for around 170kg for the unit, so giving 1.7kg/KW, but it could be no reduction at all in the absolute weight, and so 2.4kg/KW
Posted by: Davemart | 17 September 2021 at 01:49 AM
I think the latter more likely, so 2.4kg/KW, or they would be trumpeting a greater reduction in weight/KW
Posted by: Davemart | 17 September 2021 at 01:52 AM
So around 413W/kg.
Perhaps knowledgeable folk here can give us some idea how that compares after including the engine, gearbox etc with diesel?
Of course the carbon fiber tanks for the hydrogen will be way heavier than a diesel tank
Posted by: Davemart | 17 September 2021 at 02:46 AM