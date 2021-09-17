Ballard launches FCmove-HD+ fuel cell power module for trucks and buses

Ballard Power Systems launched the FCmove-HD+ fuel cell module. FCmove-HD+ is designed for buses and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, and is the latest product in Ballard’s 8th generation heavy-duty power module portfolio.

Ballard has been developing a family of FCmove products since 2019 to serve the commercial vehicle market. The new FCmove-HD+, with a 100 kW power output, is smaller, lighter, more efficient, and lower cost than previous generations, and has been designed to improve ease of vehicle integration. With its compact design, it has been engineered for both engine bay and rooftop configurations, enabling optionality in truck and bus applications.





The FCmove-HD+ is more than 40% more compact and more than 30% lighter than the previous 100 kW module, with 50% less component parts. This results in an anticipated 40% improvement in total lifecycle cost while maintaining leading operating performance, high efficiency, and wide operating range.

FCmove products are being integrated by Ballard bus and truck OEM partners. The first vehicles powered by the 100 kW, FCmove-HD+ are anticipated in 2022, including in the fuel cell trucks recently announced with Hexagon Purus and QUANTRON.