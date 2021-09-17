BASF and CATL partner with a focus on cathode active materials and battery recycling

BASF SE (BASF) and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) announced a strategic partnership on battery materials solutions, including cathode active materials (CAM) and battery recycling. The collaboration aims at developing a sustainable battery value chain, in support of CATL’s localization in Europe and contributes to achieving both companies’ global carbon neutrality goals.

CATL has launched its project to build up its first European factory in Germany to localize lithium-ion battery production. With this, it is accelerating the development of a local supply chain for European customers and consumers.

As the largest chemical supplier to the automotive industry, BASF has established a strong position in the CAM market including a global manufacturing and R&D footprint, and a broad portfolio of mid- to high-nickel, manganese-rich, cobalt-free CAM.

In Europe, BASF is introducing CAM production with an industry-leading carbon footprint through its advanced process technology, a secured local raw materials supply chain, a favorable energy mix for production, as well as short and effective logistics along the supply chain.

The strategic partnership with CATL allows BASF to work closely with a globally leading battery producer on CAM and battery recycling. This cooperation will deepen BASF’s expertise and strengthen its global market position.

Through the partnership with BASF, CATL targets to improve its European service capabilities by developing a localized battery recycling network and a secure raw material supply chain in the region.

The transformation towards electromobility requires strong partnerships along the value chain. Pairing BASF’s strong position as a leading supplier for cathode active materials with CATL’s expertise in lithium-ion batteries will speed up innovation and the formation of a sustainable battery value chain worldwide. —Dr. Markus Kamieth, Member of BASF’s Board of Executive Directors