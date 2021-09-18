Ford submits all-electric police pilot vehicle for Michigan State Police testing

As part of its more than $30-billion investment in electrification through 2025, Ford is exploring all-electric, purpose-built law enforcement vehicles.

To demonstrate that a vehicle with an electric powertrain can deliver strong performance and stand up to demanding police duty cycles, the company is submitting an all-electric police pilot vehicle based on the 2021 Mustang Mach-E SUV for testing as part of the Michigan State Police 2022 Model Year Police Evaluation on 18 and 20 September.





Ford will use the pilot program testing as a benchmark while it continues to explore purpose-built electric police vehicles in the future. Law enforcement demand for all-electric vehicles is growing worldwide.

Last week, Ford introduced a new Mustang Mach-E police concept car in the United Kingdom.





The initial concept is a demonstrator Mustang Mach-E Standard Range AWD (all-wheel drive). Subject to testing of this model, Ford is planning to offer Extended Range version of its RWD (rear-wheel drive) and AWD versions. The extended battery types would give the police even greater range, and therefore versatility and capability, for police operations.