Ford submits all-electric police pilot vehicle for Michigan State Police testing

18 September 2021

As part of its more than $30-billion investment in electrification through 2025, Ford is exploring all-electric, purpose-built law enforcement vehicles.

To demonstrate that a vehicle with an electric powertrain can deliver strong performance and stand up to demanding police duty cycles, the company is submitting an all-electric police pilot vehicle based on the 2021 Mustang Mach-E SUV for testing as part of the Michigan State Police 2022 Model Year Police Evaluation on 18 and 20 September.

Ford will use the pilot program testing as a benchmark while it continues to explore purpose-built electric police vehicles in the future. Law enforcement demand for all-electric vehicles is growing worldwide.

Last week, Ford introduced a new Mustang Mach-E police concept car in the United Kingdom.

The initial concept is a demonstrator Mustang Mach-E Standard Range AWD (all-wheel drive). Subject to testing of this model, Ford is planning to offer Extended Range version of its RWD (rear-wheel drive) and AWD versions. The extended battery types would give the police even greater range, and therefore versatility and capability, for police operations.

sd

Once the Police get used to driving the electric vehicles (which probably take about 30 minutes) there will be no going back. Smooth, quiet, clean, and responsive.

Posted by: sd | 18 September 2021 at 08:10 AM

gryf

They already have.
https://www.police1.com/police-products/vehicles/patrol/articles/meet-this-california-pds-tricked-out-tesla-rJe3OVXSQDy9NHyH/
Of course, you would expect the Fremont Police to have a Tesla since the factory is down the road, though a Tesla Model Y would be much better (coming soon).
So there should be a good response for the Mustang Mach E and in 2024 the Police favorite patrol car, the Dodge Charger will also be a BEV.
https://www.caranddriver.com/news/a36967941/dodge-electric-muscle-car-announced/

Posted by: gryf | 18 September 2021 at 09:01 AM

