Irizar manufactures LNG long-distance coach with range of more than 1000km

Irizar has manufactured a liquid natural gas (LNG) i4 model coach with a range of more than 1000 kilometers (621 miles) for intercity or short distance routes. This option is an addition to the range of technologies and sustainable fuels that Irizar is currently offering, including electric buses, diesel coaches, biofuel, natural gas, HVO, hybrid, biofuel and B100. .





The first vehicle equipped with this technology is the class II i4 model Irizar. It is a versatile coach that is suited for cities, commuter lines, school or company transport and occasional use.

The L version of the Irizar i4 is 12.2 meters long, has a double central door with built in PRM manufactured by Masats and was been built on a Scania 320 EB 4X2 E6D LNG biofuel chassis with a 9-liter, 320 hp engine.

It has two cylindrical cryogenic (-162º C) type tanks placed longitudinally on both sides of the coach's central baggage area, which is completely watertight and isolated from the passenger area. They have a gas capacity of 704 liters and they weigh 830 kg when completely full.









They comply with regulation R66.02 and the components and the installation meet all the safety protocols according to regulation 110.

In addition to a range of up to 1000 km, the coach reduces CO 2 emissions by 25%, NO x emissions by 85% and particle pollution by 96%, minimizing criteria pollutant emissions that affect health to nearly zero.

Beyond providing greater thermal performance than diesel, noise levels are also reduced by 50%. Insofar as operating costs (TCO), it is estimated that they may be up to 30% lower depending on the cost differential of natural gas and diesel. The maintenance cost remains similar to a conventional diesel vehicle.

The LNG range of vehicles from Irizar includes the i4, i6S and i6 Irizar model coaches. In September, the Irizar i4 will also be available with the new Scania NBG 9I Euro6E 340 horsepower chassis. In 2022 that technology will be extended to the Irizar i6 and i6S models for medium and long distance suburban routes with a new generation 410 horsepower 131 NBG chassis in lengths from 12 to 15 meters.

In comparison with CNG (compressed natural gas), LNG takes up less space (600 times less), it has an energy density 1.4 greater and the complete system weighs less.