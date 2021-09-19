Leclanché expands marine electrification solution to include fast charger for ports, harbors and vessels; Damen 1st adopter

Expanding its portfolio of solutions for the marine electrification industry, Leclanché is introducing a new “ports and harbor” infrastructure solution enabling hybrid and fully electric vessels to fast charge when returning to port.

Its first customer for the turnkey solution is Damen Shipyards Group, a globally operating company with more than 50 shipyards and related facilities, which has selected Leclanché to construct and provide two fast charge electric ferry stations, and supporting electrical storage systems, on Canada’s Lake Ontario.

The agreement with Leclanché’s Stationary Solutions group provides the complete recharging infrastructure. The systems will be installed next year to support two eFerries Damen has built for the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario. Both of the electric vessels are powered by Leclanché’s Marine Rack System (MRS), certified by Bureau Veritas, under prior contracts with Leclanché’s e-Marine group. (Earlier post.)

The Amherst Islander II (Damen 6819 E3) is fully electric with a 1.9 MWh capacity Leclanché Battery System and produces zero emissions. It will carry up to 42 cars and 300 passengers and speeds of up to twelve knots and connect the mainland port city of Millhaven, Ontario with Stella on Amherst Island.

The Wolfe Islander IV (Damen 9819 E3), a larger eFerry, will provide service between Kingston, on the mainland, and Wolfe Island and features a 4.6 MWh Leclanché Battery System. It can carry twice the number of passenger vehicles—83—plus 399 passengers. It too produces zero emissions and will sail at up to twelve knots per hour—the same speed as vessels powered by conventional propulsion systems.

The eFerries, have performed their sea trials successfully on the Black Sea in late April (Amherst Island II) and May (Wolfe Islander IV) respectively and are scheduled to be transported to Canada by a specialized semi-submersible vessel starting in August.





The Ontario ports and harbor systems are equipped with a 3.0 MWh Leclanché battery energy storage system (BESS) located in port-side structures (one each in Millhaven and Stella). The BESS, which will be charged by the harbor grid, is connected to the ferry charger via 1800 kW DC-DC converters.

These “buffer stations” will be protected by the industry’s highest safety standard fire suppression system using piped-in water running alongside the battery racks and behind each battery module. The backs of each module have an opening allowing water spray to enter in the event of any thermal events.

Crossing time between ports will be just 20 minutes and Leclanché's high power, DC-to-DC fast charging system will enable the eFerries to recharge in 10 minutes at each port—well within the time it takes for the vessel to discharge passengers and vehicles and reload. The batteries have been designed to charge each vessel up to 7,850 times per year or more than 78,500 times over their projected 10-year lifespan, ensuring 21 hours of duty daily regardless of weather.