Adamas: 108 GWh in new EV battery capacity deployed in 2021 H1; 7 battery suppliers responsible for 90%

20 September 2021

Adamas Intelligence has published its 5th semiannual State of Charge: EVs, Batteries and Battery Materials report. The report provides an overview of the global EV market’s performance over the past half-year (2021 H1) and its implications on the ever-evolving battery and battery materials supply chains.

Among the findings of the latest report:

  • In 2021 H1 global passenger EV registrations grew by 109% versus the same period the year prior, amounting to 4.16 million units versus 1.99 million units in 2020 H1. This increase was driven by surging sales growth in the Americas (135% year-over-year), Europe (124% year-over-year), and Asia Pacific (94% year-over-year) as the market moves past 2020’s pandemic-induced malaise.

  • In Asia Pacific, EV sales nearly doubled year-over-year in 2021 H1 translating to a 172% increase in watt-hours of battery capacity deployed onto roads versus the same period the year prior, and a 165% increase in lithium, 96% increase in nickel and 95% increase in cobalt deployed onto roads over the same period.

  • In 2021 H1, total global battery capacity deployment onto roads in all newly sold passenger EVs combined amounted to 108.0 GWh, 157% more than was deployed globally in 2020 H1.

  • In 2021 H1, Tesla continued to lead by battery capacity deployed onto roads globally, deploying more watt-hours into newly sold EVs than its six closest competitors combined.

  • Just seven cell suppliers globally (CATL, LG Energy Solution, Panasonic, Samsung SDI, BYD, SK Innovation and CALB) were collectively responsible for more than 90% of all battery capacity and battery metals deployed onto roads globally in passenger EVs in 2021 H1.

  • In 2021 H1, CATL deployed 253% more watt-hours of battery capacity onto roads globally than the same period the year prior, translating to a 238% increase in lithium, 185% increase in nickel, and 170% increase in cobalt deployed onto roads over the same period.

  • In 2021 H1, deployment (in watt hours) of LFP cells increased 1,500% versus 2020 H1 leading to a near stagnation in the average amount of nickel and cobalt consumed per EV sold.

  • In 2021 H1, 65,700 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (“LCE”) were deployed onto roads globally in the batteries of all newly sold passenger EVs combined, 155% more than was deployed globally in 2020 H1. 51% of LCE units were deployed as carbonate, 49% as hydroxide.

  • In 2021 H1, 58,900 tonnes of nickel were deployed onto roads globally in the batteries of all newly sold passenger EVs combined, 115% more than was deployed globally in 2020 H1.

  • In 2021 H1, 12,600 tonnes of cobalt were deployed onto roads globally in the batteries of all newly sold passenger EVs combined, 115% more than was deployed globally in 2020 H1.

