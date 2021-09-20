Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Toyota introduces 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup with new i-FORCE MAX hybrid option

Argonne, PNNL researchers develop new cobalt-free cathode for high-energy Li-ion cells

20 September 2021

A team from Argonne National Laboratory and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) has developed a new cobalt-free cathode for high-energy lithium-ion cells. The novel LiMn0.5Ni0.5O2 cathode with a predominant, partially-disordered lithiated-spinel structure was prepared by a low-temperature (LT) synthesis.

In an open-access paper in the RSC journal Chemical Communications, the team reports that Li/LT-LiMn0.5Ni0.5O2 cells operate between 5.0 and 2.5 V with good cycling stability, yielding a capacity of 225 mAh/g, principally by redox reactions on the nickel ions on distinct voltage plateaus at ~3.6 V and ~4.6 V.

The growing penetration of lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) into the transportation- and stationary-storage markets requires low-cost, high-capacity cathode materials. Recent development of layered Li(Ni1-x-yMnxCoy)O2 cathodes (NMCs) has focused on increasing the nickel content while decreasing the cobalt content to optimize energy and cost. However, the structural and thermal instability of Ni-rich oxides pose concerns about their long-term viability.There is, therefore, a need to develop new cathode materials based on inexpensive, earth-abundant elements, such as Mn and Fe, for further growth and long-term sustainability of the market.

… Here, we report a new, polymorphic form of LiMn0.5Ni0.5O2. It has a partially-disordered rock salt structure with predominant lithiated-spinel-like character. This cathode material, denoted LT-LiMn0.5Ni0.5O2 (or LT-Li2MnNiO4 in lithiated-spinel notation) to differentiate it from the layered, ‘high-temperature’ HT-LiMn0.5Ni0.5O2 polymorph, delivers a high specific capacity (225 mAh/g) with good cycling stability over 50 cycles. … The discovery of LT-LiMn0.5Ni0.5O2, in which the nickel ions play a significant role in generating stable electrochemical capacity with only a small change to the volume of the cubic unit cell, holds promise for developing a high-capacity, Co-free cathode for an all-solid-state lithium-ion cell.

Resources

  • Boyu Shi, Jihyeon Gim, Linze Li, Chongmin Wang, Anh Vu, Jason Croy, Michael M. Thackeray and Eungje Lee (2021) “LT-LiMn0.5Ni0.5O2: A Unique Co-Free Cathode for High Energy Li-Ion Cells” Chem. Commun. doi: 10.1039/D1CC04334J

Posted on 20 September 2021 in Batteries, Materials | | Comments (1)

Comments

mahonj

Might hold off on buying property in the DRC, in that case.

Posted by: mahonj | 20 September 2021 at 12:21 PM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)