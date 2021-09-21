Cadillac: reservations for 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ Debut Edition sell out in 10 minutes

Reservations for the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ Debut Edition EV (earlier post) sold out in just over ten minutes, according to Rory Harvey, vice president, Global Cadillac.





The initial response for LYRIQ has been extraordinary. Since the show car unveiling last year, more than 200,000 people have expressed interest in learning more about the vehicle and our electric future. The opening of reservations for the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ Debut Edition represents just the beginning of Cadillac’s journey to become an industry-leading, all-electric luxury brand. While 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ Debut Edition reservations are full, more vehicles will be available to order through the Cadillac dealer network starting summer 2022. —Rory Harvey

A 12-module, 100 kWh battery pack and a rear-wheel-drive Ultium Platform deliver a Cadillac-estimated 340 horsepower and 440 N·m of torque, along with a Cadillac-estimated range of more than 300 miles (483 km) with a full charge.

LYRIQ also offers high-speed DC fast charging for public stations at 190 kW, enabling customers to add up to an estimated 76 miles of range in about 10 minutes of charging time. For home charging, LYRIQ offers a segment-leading 19.2 kW charging module, which can add up to 52 miles of range per hour of charge.