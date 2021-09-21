Plug Power to build largest green hydrogen production facility on US west coast; 30 tonnes of LH2 per day
21 September 2021
Plug Power is expanding its green hydrogen ecosystem to the US west coast with the construction of a new production facility in Fresno County, California. Green hydrogen is produced through the electrolysis of water with electricity generated from zero-carbon sources; only oxygen is emitted during the process.
As the largest green hydrogen production facility on the west coast, the plant will produce 30 metric tons of liquid green hydrogen daily, serving customers from San Diego to Vancouver. The facility will use a new 300 megawatt zero-carbon solar farm to power 120 megawatts of Plug Power’s state-of-the-art PEM electrolyzers.
The California plant joins the company’s growing national network of plants in New York, Tennessee, and Georgia that will supply 500 tons per day of liquid green hydrogen by 2025, replacing 4.3 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, and 1,000 tons per day globally by 2028.
When fully built, the network of plants in the US will offer transportation fuel to customers that is price-competitive with diesel, the company said. Plug Power’s investment in green hydrogen production will contribute to decarbonizing light-duty vehicles, freight-transportation, and logistics operations, and supports California’s leading role in developing hydrogen as a zero-emission fuel.
The project includes construction of a new tertiary wastewater treatment plant in the city of Mendota that will provide recycled water for the people of Mendota and supply the full needs of the plant.
Pending environmental and construction permitting approvals, the plant will break ground in early 2023, with complete commissioning in early 2024.
Hyzon have said that to do long distance hydrogen trucking they can get 1,000 mile range using liquid hydrogen and only need 3 or 4 stops to get across the US.
We are closer to zero carbon and zero pollution heavy trucking than people imagine.
No breakthrough technology needed.
Posted by: Davemart | 21 September 2021 at 02:05 AM
Meanwhile over here in Utah (and in Nevada), we are burning coal to supply electric power to California. The Intermountain Power Project which is a large coal-fired power plant in Delta, Utah has an installed capacity of 1,900 MW and is operated by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. This plant alone burns about 20,000 tons of coal per day and produces somewhere around 15 million tons of CO2 annually. Clean hydrogen is only clean when they are not burning coal or natural gas to make up for the "clean" power taken off the grid to run their electrolyzers.
Posted by: sd | 21 September 2021 at 06:29 AM
only oxygen is emitted
Sell the oxygen
Posted by: SJC | 21 September 2021 at 09:25 AM
sd:
They are not taking any electricity off the grid,
Did you miss the bit about the 300MW solar farm to power it?
Posted by: Davemart | 21 September 2021 at 09:41 AM
I thought I might be overstating my case in saying that Plug Power are not taking any electricity from the grid, although pf course their solar arrays will provide much of it.
I thought present costs of electrolysers too high to be run just when solar is available, so am wondering if there is offsets for part of it, as the standards for green hydrogen are quite strict, I believe.
They do claim that their site in Georgia is producing 100% green hydrogen.
I was not really able to sort out definitively what is going on, but did come across this informative map of their existing and planned sites to cover the US, released at the time of their conference call:
https://s21.q4cdn.com/824959975/files/doc_financials/2021/q2/Q2-2021-IR-Letter-FINAL-1.45pm.pdf
Posted by: Davemart | 21 September 2021 at 11:55 AM
Matching the price of fuel in California isn't that difficult since oil is $75 a barrel and diesel is $4.50 a gallon at the pump.
Watching all this makes me appreciate the fact I've been charging my EV for 10 years at home and haven't had to buy transportation gasoline from the oil companies for ten years. Those who would support transportation hydrogen might find themselves on the same old treadmill of fuel dependence from wholesalers.
I believe surplus green hydrogen from electrolysis might make a good fuel for electric trains and sea ships but not for cars.
Posted by: Lad | 21 September 2021 at 12:00 PM
@Lad
This is for long distance trucks.
Posted by: Davemart | 21 September 2021 at 12:58 PM