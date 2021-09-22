Clean Air Power introduces new hydrogen direct injector range

UK-based Clean Air Power, a provider of clean transport solutions, is marking its 25th anniversary working with hydrogen injection products by releasing a new range of hydrogen injectors for internal combustion engines. The range, which digitally controls hydrogen gas flow into engines, includes a high-pressure direct hydrogen injector that complements Clean Air Power’s existing hydrogen port injector options.

Clean Air Power is naming the extended range DigiJet H2ICE, which will replace its existing ‘ServoJet’ products. This next-generation of products represents an evolution of the current technology, bringing recognized reliability and durability to hydrogen injection and offering a compact and affordable solution.

DigiJet products can be used across a wide range of industries including on-road, off-highway, rail, maritime and motorsport. The release of a hydrogen injector that doesn’t require lubricant helps address the challenges of delivering hydrogen into the combustion chamber of an engine, as well as assisting the increasing move away from fossil-fuel dependence.

The injectors can be provided in configurations and ratings to suit a range of applications.

The addition of direct injection capability to our portfolio is a key step for us, opening up a wide range of new green fuel applications such as hydrogen and ammonia. Our technology has revolutionized gas injection and fluid control during the past quarter of a century, creating new markets for low carbon gas and digital hydraulics. DigiJet will further our reputation for developing affordable, multi-application solutions. —Dan Skelton, CEO of Clean Air Power

Clean Air Power DigiJet Precision Injectors are widely used in the natural gas industry for multi- and single-point gas injection and are certified to the European standard ECE R110. All natural gas injector body and internal parts are constructed from stainless steel with maximum operating pressure differential ranges from 75 to 300 psi. Options include drop-in mounting, with flying pigtail leads or quick connection applications, while coils are available for 12-24v DC. Every unit is thoroughly tested for flow delivery, pressure leaks and performance.