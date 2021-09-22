Drive System Design showcases the toolsets and test capabilities for next generation of EVs

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
22 September 2021

Electrified powertrain engineering consultancy Drive System Design (DSD) will highlight its simulation, optimization and test capabilities created in response to the significant increase in demand for EV electric drive system development, at the Cenex-LCV event at Millbrook this week.

Deploying its latest electrified Powertrain Optimization Process (ePOP) simulation toolset, a capability already used by many of DSD’s customers to determine the most efficient and lowest cost electric drive architectures, DSD is already prepared for the surge of development work ahead across many industries including automotive, commercial vehicle, marine, aerospace and defence.

Over the last two years DSD has also invested heavily in additional test facilities as the industry accelerates its shift to electrified powertrains, to ensure customers can robustly develop their products at the pace that the industry now demands.

We are in the middle of probably the biggest upheaval ever seen in the industry, as the major players allocate more of their manufacturing to electrified vehicles. We believe that this will generate a “bow wave” of verification and validation testing requirements in the coming years, for which DSD is ideally placed with its continued investments in electrified propulsion system facilities.

—David Kelly, Director, Drive System Design

Providing all four of the skillsets essential in developing next generation electric drive units, including controls, gearbox/actuation, eMachines and power electronics, the Midlands based consultancy will be promoting two additional test cells specifically for high-performance electric drivetrains at the Cenex-LCV event.

These complement existing DSD facilities, which include a 450kW highly transient ETPS machine (Engine Torque Pulse Simulator) and three battery emulators.

The company will also be talking through its capabilities in North America, at its Farmington Hills, Michigan facility, to provide enhanced support to its US customer base. Following continued investment of more than $2.5 million in the past 3 years, DSD Inc. provides a complete turnkey solution for the engineering, development & test of electrified propulsion and actuation systems.

Posted on 22 September 2021 in Electric (Battery), Motors, Testing

