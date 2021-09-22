IIHS names Volkswagen ID.4 EV a 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK+

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has named the Volkswagen 2021 ID.4 a a 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK+. To qualify for a 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, vehicles must have good ratings in each of the Institute’s six crashworthiness evaluations. They must also have good or acceptable headlights and available front crash prevention that earns advanced or superior ratings in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations.





The 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 EV earns an acceptable rating for the standard LED headlights, a good rating for the available premium LED projector headlights, and good ratings in the six crashworthiness evaluations.

The Front Assist system—standard on all ID.4 models—receives a superior rating for vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention and an advanced rating for vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention.

The ID.4 features standard IQ.DRIVE advanced driver assistance with hands-on semi-automated capability. On the highway, IQ.DRIVE features lane centering and a capacitive steering wheel to help make driving easier. Around town, IQ.DRIVE can alert you to surprise obstacles in front of you, and keeps an eye around you to help make driving safer.

With its full equipment package, the ID.4 utilizes a front radar, front camera, two rear radars and eight ultrasound sensors to collect data from the surrounding area, enabling Travel Assist (semi-automated driving assistance), Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Monitoring), Active Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Stop & Go, Lane Assist (Lane Keeping System), and Emergency Assist (semi-automated vehicle assistance in a medical emergency).

In addition to IQ.DRIVE, the ID.4 includes Dynamic Road Sign Display; Park Distance Control; and Light Assist (High Beam Control for headlights).

Starting at $39,995 MSRP for rear-wheel drive models and $43,675 for all-wheel drive models, the 2021 ID.4 is available in four configurations: Pro, Pro S, AWD Pro and AWD Pro S, plus a launch-only 1st Edition, which has sold out. All ID.4 models offer an 82 kWh (gross) battery and a rear-mounted AC permanent-magnet synchronous motor with 201 horsepower and 228 pound-feet (309 N·m) of torque.

All-wheel-drive models feature an additional front-mounted motor with 107 horsepower and 119 pound-feet (161 N·m) of torque; together, the system has a maximum output of 295 horsepower.

The EPA-estimated range is 260 miles for rear-wheel-drive Pro models, 250 miles for RWD Pro S and 1st Edition, 249 miles for the AWD Pro, and 240 miles for the AWD Pro S. At a DC fast-charging station, with 125 kW charging, the ID.4 can go from five to 80% charged in about 38 minutes.