Audi Q4 e-tron models ready for configuration for US buyers

Audi’s entry electric SUV Q4 e-tron lineup (earlier post) is ready for configuration by US buyers. The Q4 e-tron family—the MEB siblings to Volkswagen’s ID.4 models—brings three new models to Audi’s fully-electric fleet.





2022 Audi Q4 e-tron (European model shown)

The Q4 50 e-tron and its Sportback variation offer Audi’s signature quattro four-wheel drive, powered by dual asynchronous motors, with an EPA-estimated range of 241 miles. The Q4 40 e-tron arrives equipped with rear-wheel drive, and is powered by a single asynchronous electric motor. The Q4 e-tron model line comes to market supported by an Audi ecosystem designed to make a seamless transition to electric vehicle ownership.

Powering the Q4 40 e-tron is an asynchronous electric motor producing 201 horsepower and 229 lb-ft (310 N·m) of torque. This gives the vehicle a 0-60 mph acceleration in 7.9 seconds. The Q4 50 e-tron and its Sportback variant come equipped with a dual asynchronous electric motors, which raises the horsepower to 295 and 339 lb-ft of torque (460 N·m). These higher-powered models have a 0-60 mph acceleration of 5.8 seconds.

Customers driving the Audi Q4 e-tron will be able to take advantage of a maximum 125 kW charging speed when using public DC fast charging and can charge from 5% to 80% charge in about 38 minutes. With purchase of Q4 e-tron customers receive 250 kWh at Electrify America public charging stations over the first two years of ownership. Customers access this program through the myAudi application.

Key specifications and pricing

Q4 40

e-tron Q4 50

e-tron Q4 Sportback

50 e-tron Maximum Horsepower 201 295 295 0-60 (seconds) 7.9 5.8 5.8 Maximum Torque (lb-ft) 229 339 339 Top track speed (mph) 99 112 112 Battery capacity (kWh) 82 82 82 EPA-estimated range (miles) TBD 241 241 EPA-estimated MPGe (city/highway/combined) TBD 100/89/81 100/89/81 Starting MSRP $43,900 $49,900 $52,700 Anticipated potential federal tax credit Up to $7,500 Up to $7,500 Up to $7,500

All prices provided are the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price. Prices exclude $1,095 destination charge, sales taxes, title, options, and dealer charges. Dealer sets actual price.