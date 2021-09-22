Audi Q4 e-tron models ready for configuration for US buyers
Audi’s entry electric SUV Q4 e-tron lineup (earlier post) is ready for configuration by US buyers. The Q4 e-tron family—the MEB siblings to Volkswagen’s ID.4 models—brings three new models to Audi’s fully-electric fleet.
2022 Audi Q4 e-tron (European model shown)
The Q4 50 e-tron and its Sportback variation offer Audi’s signature quattro four-wheel drive, powered by dual asynchronous motors, with an EPA-estimated range of 241 miles. The Q4 40 e-tron arrives equipped with rear-wheel drive, and is powered by a single asynchronous electric motor. The Q4 e-tron model line comes to market supported by an Audi ecosystem designed to make a seamless transition to electric vehicle ownership.
Powering the Q4 40 e-tron is an asynchronous electric motor producing 201 horsepower and 229 lb-ft (310 N·m) of torque. This gives the vehicle a 0-60 mph acceleration in 7.9 seconds. The Q4 50 e-tron and its Sportback variant come equipped with a dual asynchronous electric motors, which raises the horsepower to 295 and 339 lb-ft of torque (460 N·m). These higher-powered models have a 0-60 mph acceleration of 5.8 seconds.
Customers driving the Audi Q4 e-tron will be able to take advantage of a maximum 125 kW charging speed when using public DC fast charging and can charge from 5% to 80% charge in about 38 minutes. With purchase of Q4 e-tron customers receive 250 kWh at Electrify America public charging stations over the first two years of ownership. Customers access this program through the myAudi application.
Key specifications and pricing
|Q4 40
e-tron
|Q4 50
e-tron
|Q4 Sportback
50 e-tron
|Maximum Horsepower
|201
|295
|295
|0-60 (seconds)
|7.9
|5.8
|5.8
|Maximum Torque (lb-ft)
|229
|339
|339
|Top track speed (mph)
|99
|112
|112
|Battery capacity (kWh)
|82
|82
|82
|EPA-estimated range (miles)
|TBD
|241
|241
|EPA-estimated MPGe (city/highway/combined)
|TBD
|100/89/81
|100/89/81
|Starting MSRP
|$43,900
|$49,900
|$52,700
|Anticipated potential federal tax credit
|Up to $7,500
|Up to $7,500
|Up to $7,500
All prices provided are the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price. Prices exclude $1,095 destination charge, sales taxes, title, options, and dealer charges. Dealer sets actual price.
