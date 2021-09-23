YASA spin-out Evolito launches as a business with electric motors for aviation

YASA spin-out Evolito, a new company developing and manufacturing direct- and indirect-drive electric motors and power electronics for aerospace applications, launched publicly as a privately-owned business.

Evolito was spun out earlier this year by YASA (the pioneer of automotive axial-flux electric motors acquired by Mercedes-Benz in July 2021) exclusively to commercialize YASA’s next-generation electric motor technology and IP for the rapidly-growing aerospace market.

The business’s axial-flux motor technology has been proven in volume series production in the automotive industry and has even greater advantages in the aerospace market. Evolito’s ultra high-performance, low-weight axial-flux motors and power electronics are smaller, lighter and more robust than any other competing technology, opening up a range of new opportunities for Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL), Fixed Wing and distributed electric propulsion applications such as Urban Air Mobility (UAM).





The segmented topology of the Evolito motor is inherently more robust than other electric motor approaches, the company said, making it suited to the demands of the aerospace market where safety is paramount.

Evolito presently offers the YASA P400 & YASA 750 motors, but is expanding its range with new direct-drive and indirect-drive motors.

Direct Drive Motors D500 500 N·m peak 100 kW continuous D1500 1500 N·m peak 250 kW continuous D3000 3000 N·m peak 500 kW continuous Indirect Drive Motors iD300 300 N·mm min. 100 kW continuous iD400 300 N·mm min. 100 kW continuous iD600 600 N·mm peak 250 kW peak