Lyten introduces next generation Lithium-Sulfur battery for EVs; 3X energy density of Li-ion

Lyten, an advanced materials company, introduced its LytCell EV lithium-sulfur (Li-S) battery platform. The technology is optimized for the electric vehicle market and is designed to deliver three times (3X) the gravimetric energy density of conventional lithium-ion batteries.





Lyten, which has just emerged from stealth mode, worked with the US Government for several years to test and improve LytCell capabilities in select defense-related applications and is now ready to introduce its battery technology platform to the electric vehicle market.

Lyten says that its 3D Graphene-based Li-S architecture has the potential to reach a gravimetric energy density of 900 Wh/kg, which would significantly outperform both conventional lithium-ion and solid-state batteries if achieved.

Lyten Sulfur Caging is the technology used in LytCell batteries to unlock the performance potential of sulfur by arresting the poly-sulfide shuttle, a cycle-life compromising factor that has up to now prevented practical Li-S use in battery electric vehicles. Under Department of Defense (DoD) test protocols, a LytCell prototype design has demonstrated greater than 1,400 cycles.

Critical to Lyten’s battery breakthrough was the development of Lyten 3D Graphene, a novel three-dimensional graphene material platform that took years to refine. This unique material can be engineered and tuned at the molecular level to specific battery application requirements.

Lyten says that its batteries will be safer in vehicles than conventional Li-ion batteries because Li-S does not contain oxygen from metallic oxides, which is what drives thermal runaway events that have plagued many EVs.

Lyten says that its battery platform will offer other advantages to automakers and their end users:

Below internal combustion engine (ICE) cost parity

Safe and effective operation in environments as cold as -30 ˚C to as high as 60 ˚C enabling reduced system-level costs

Flexible and scalable pack sizing, enabling Lyten to accommodate the unique needs of a wide range of automotive platforms

Can be produced in cylindrical, pouch, and prismatic formats

On-shore cell manufacturing facilities proximate to OEMs

Extended range and/or increased payloads

Faster charge times of less than 20 minutes

No conflict minerals

Lyten expects full production and market availability for MY 2025-2026 vehicles.

Beyond BEVs, LytCell battery technology is an attractive solution for commercial vehicle, electric flight, commercial aerospace, and other applications. Lyten 3D Graphene technology has also been embedded in advanced sensors in addition to thermoplastic composites for vehicle light-weighting and strengthening applications.