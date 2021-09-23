General Motors and Amazon to offer OnStar Emergency Service at home

General Motors and Amazon plan to introduce the OnStar Guardian skill for Amazon Alexa, a new feature that will provide a voice-enabled connection to Emergency-Certified OnStar Advisors at home through compatible Alexa-enabled devices.

The OnStar Guardian skill for Amazon Alexa is part of the OnStar Guardian platform, which aims to help keep people safe no matter where they are located.

When the OnStar Guardian skill for Amazon Alexa is enabled on compatible, in-home Alexa devices, household members can reach OnStar Emergency-Certified Advisors by saying, “Alexa, call for help,” during crisis situations, such as house fires, medical emergencies, break-ins and more.

Through our collaboration with Amazon, people can now have access to OnStar’s Emergency-Certified Advisors in a place where they spend so much of their time—their home. This is another great example of how we’re expanding the safety and security of OnStar beyond the vehicle to help more people, which demonstrates GM’s commitment to its growth strategy and innovating its software enabled services. —Pam Fletcher, vice president, GM Global Innovation

Over the last 25 years, OnStar has helped its members feel protected, connected, safe and secure. The OnStar Guardian platform, born out of GM’s Global Innovation organization, will continue to innovate and expand services for people, whether they are in a GM or non-GM vehicle, at home or elsewhere.

The OnStar Guardian skill for Amazon Alexa will initially be available in a limited US pilot launch to select OnStar members, with the intent to broadly roll out the service, beginning in 2022, to anyone in the United States with a compatible, in-home Alexa-enabled device, such as an Echo, Echo Dot or Echo Show. Initial OnStar members will receive more details about how to sign up for the OnStar Guardian skill for Amazon Alexa via email.

OnStar services can be accessed only through supported Alexa-enabled devices. Select service plan required. OnStar Guardian skill requires successful account linking with Amazon Alexa and completion of a safety profile to use. Device data connection is required. OnStar links to emergency services.