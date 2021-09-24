Constellium to supply aluminum structural components for Ford F-150 Lightning EV

Constellium SE will supply aluminum structural components for the recently introduced all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning that is expected to be available Spring 2022.

The F-150 Lightning, and all F-Series pickup trucks, extensively use high-strength aluminum alloys. Constellium-supplied structural components for the F-150 Lightning include the windshield header, rocker, radiator support, and others.

Aluminum is a natural choice for electric vehicles to manage crash energy in certain front, side and rear impacts, and provide intrusion resistance. Plug-in hybrid and full battery-electric vehicles use more aluminum than the typical internal combustion engine vehicle today.

Constellium, a full-service supplier of rolled and extruded aluminum solutions for the global automotive market, has delivered more than 50 million components for Ford’s aluminum-intensive trucks and SUVs since 2015.

Aluminum components offer the strength and stiffness needed for body structure applications while saving weight and integrating multiple parts into single pieces to reduce complexity and assembly time.

In addition to the F-150 Lightning, F-150 and Super Duty trucks, Constellium also currently supplies aluminum components and Auto Body Sheet for several Ford and Lincoln models.

Body structure components and Crash Management Systems are supplied from Constellium’s plant in Van Buren, Michigan, with Auto Body Sheet provided by Constellium’s Bowling Green, Kentucky facility.