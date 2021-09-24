Cummins beginning development of medium-duty and heavy-duty hydrogen combustion engines; H2-ICE program

Cummins announced that its hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engine (H2-ICE) program is beginning development of a medium-duty 6.7-liter and a heavy-duty 15-liter engine.

We’ve established significant goals as part of our PLANET 2050 sustainability strategy, including a target of zero emissions. Reducing well-to-wheels carbon emissions requires innovation of both energy sources and power solutions. While use cases for battery-electric and fuel-cell-electric powertrains are promising, the pairing of green hydrogen in the proven technology of internal combustion engines, provides an important complement to future zero emissions solutions. Cummins’ leadership and deep knowledge in the global natural gas vehicle market and gaseous-fueled technologies will enable us to develop these new hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engines for medium- and heavy-duty markets. We are ready to accelerate the pace of our H2-ICE program to ensure Cummins continues to be a leader in this new, exciting technology. —Srikanth Padmanabhan, President, Engine Business, Cummins Inc.

Based on next-generation platforms, the goal for the new hydrogen engines is to achieve zero carbon emissions, and enhanced power density and improved thermal efficiency.

The development of the 6.7-liter hydrogen engine will focus on medium-duty truck, buses, and construction applications, such as excavators and wheel loaders. A new 15-liter platform offers the potential to bring hydrogen gas-fueled engine capability to heavy-duty long-haul trucks.

Cummins global technical centers will work together to achieve commercial viability for the H2-ICE project on a global basis. Part of the development work to be undertaken at Cummins Darlington facility and will be supported by a funding award recently received from the UK Government, provided through the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC), recognizing the potential for Cummins H2-ICE to play a major role in de-carbonizing transport from 2025 onward.

Using proven and existing engine platforms for the H2-ICE program also means that Cummins will be able to use its existing engine production facilities and service support network reducing costs and improving efficiency. In addition, the company can also reduce vehicle and equipment re-development timelines, as many existing driveline components can be retained when paired with the hydrogen-fueled engines.

Cummins adds another important resource in terms of integrating the hydrogen engine with the high-pressure gas vessels and supply lines it makes through its JV, NPROXX, which are installed on the vehicle or the equipment. Cummins’ role in expanding the hydrogen economy also extends to the design and manufacture of PEM fuel cells and renewable green hydrogen by proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers, uniquely linking a Cummins hydrogen ecosphere from production to vehicle power and fuel storage.