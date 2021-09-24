Eaton introduces new zero-leak vapor valve

Eaton’s Vehicle Group has introduced a new zero-leak Compact Combo Valve that safely vents harmful evaporative fuel vapors in the tank by stacking a Fill Limit Vent Valve (FLVV) and a new Zero-Leak Grade Vent Valve (GVV).

A key benefit of the Compact Combo is reduced fuel vapor permeation. The smaller footprint of the stacked valves allows for a tighter seal when welded to the tank, in turn reducing permeation.

This innovative configuration reduces the product’s footprint by 20 mm, which decreases potential leak paths and provides fuel tank manufacturers more design flexibility. The Zero-Leak GVV fulfills all government-mandated requirements for zero-leak vapor valves.

The new Compact Combo Valve technology reduces hydrocarbon emissions with 98% efficiency during the vehicle refueling process and allows manufacturers to meet vehicle hydrocarbon emissions standards while the vehicle is parked.

The Compact Combo Valve has several design features that increase valve functionality to meet both tank and customer requirements. These features include a seal that reduces liquid leak in static venting conditions, as well as the ability to change the shut-off height of the FLVV through component substitution.

Eaton also offers an added slosh baffle feature for vehicle applications involving aggressive driving dynamics that may cause shifting liquid fuel to leak.

We can use short or long FLVV housings, depending on the application, for maximum permeation reduction. We are able to cover all shut-off height requirements to vent above the shut-off valve when the main refueling valve is closed and the GVV shut-off height remains constant and optimized. —Brian Contat, business unit director, Fuel Emissions, Eaton’s Vehicle Group

The GVV’s position at the top of the fuel tank prevents liquid leakage during all situations, including when the vehicle is traveling or parked at an angle. This is an added benefit when compared with competitive technologies that do not allow optimized positioning within the fuel tank during such conditions.

Our design gives customers greater freedom to perform grade venting, which allows manufacturers to meet zero-leak vapor valve requirements. You have to ensure you’re venting during all normal vehicle operations and degrees of parking. —Brian Contat

The zero-leak vapor valve requirement is an industry requisite to meet vehicle safety, driveability, emissions and component durability specifications. Eaton’s new Zero-Leak GVV sealing methodology employs an elastomeric seal over-molded onto a substrate to ensure this requirement is met.