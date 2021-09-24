Honda and Google to collaborate on in-vehicle connected services

Honda and Google have agreed to integrate Google’s in-vehicle connected service into an all-new model that will come to market in the second half of 2022 in North America.

Honda and Google have been collaborating since 2015 with the broader automotive industry to introduce the Android platform to automobiles. As a result of this collaboration, Honda began adopting Android Auto starting with the Accord in 2016. Android Auto optimizes smartphone functions for drivers and allows Honda vehicles to offer UX (user experience) that Honda customers can enjoy safely and comfortably.

With the new collaboration with Google, Honda will further advance the UX for its customers.

By seamlessly connecting mobility and people’s daily lives through the collaboration between Honda’s connected technologies and Google’s advanced technologies, Honda says it will offer in-vehicle solutions that better suit the needs of customers.

Key functions of Google built-in include:

Voice assistant: Using Google Assistant installed to the on-board Display Audio, the driver can easily complete daily tasks through voice control while keeping eyes on the road and hands on the steering wheel. Drivers can send messages, get directions, and control media, vehicle functions and compatible smart phone devices hands-free.

Navigation: By integrating Google Maps to the vehicle, the familiar and personalized maps the user already enjoys on their smartphone, can be used on Display Audio in the vehicle. Moreover, the driver can talk to Google to do many things more easily while driving, including navigating home, getting an estimated time of arrival, finding the closest gas stations or EV charging stations, and checking the business hours of stores.

In-vehicle apps: With Google Play, users can easily enjoy and download their favorite apps. Conveniently listen to music, podcasts and audiobooks directly from their vehicle without using their smartphones.

Honda is planning to begin integrating Google built-in with the all-new model that will go on sale in the second half of 2022 in North America, then expand it globally in stages.