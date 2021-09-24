GM invests $300M in Momenta to deliver next-generation self-driving technologies in China

General Motors will invest $300 million in China-based Momenta to accelerate the development of next-generation self-driving technologies for future GM vehicles in China.

Momenta has pioneered a scalable path toward full autonomous driving by combining a data-driven approach with iterating algorithms—referred to as its “flywheel approach”—as well as a “two-leg” product strategy focusing on both Mpilot, its mass-production-ready highly autonomous driving solutions, and MSD (Momenta Self-Driving), its driving solution targeting full autonomy.





Momenta’s “flywheel”

Customers in China are embracing electrification and advanced self-driving technology faster than anywhere else in the world, and the agreement between GM and Momenta will accelerate our deployment of next-generation solutions tailor-made for our consumers in China. —Julian Blissett, executive vice president of General Motors and president of GM China

Momenta is committed to developing breakthrough artificial intelligence solutions to push beyond the frontier of possibilities today and significantly improve personal mobility experiences. Together with GM, we will jointly invest in autonomous vehicle technologies to enhance driving safety, convenience and efficiency. —Xudong Cao, CEO of Momenta

In June, GM announced it is investing $35 billion in engineering and capital in EV and AV technology from 2020 to 2025. In China, GM is expanding its design and engineering facilities for EV and AV development, increasing its capability to deliver over-the-air software updates via GM’s Vehicle Intelligent Platform and 5G connectivity services, and preparing to roll out the company’s global Ultium Platform.

In addition, GM is collaborating with companies around the world such as Momenta to build its technology capabilities and support diverse consumer choices across the globe. Launch timing for the next-generation advanced self-driving technologies that will be deployed in China and other details will be shared closer to production.

Momenta’s vision is, in the next ten years, to save one million lives, save 100% driving time, and double the logistics and mobility efficiency.