Mustang Mach-E first EV to pass Michigan State Police tests

The Ford Pro all-electric police pilot vehicle based on the 2021 Mustang Mach-E SUV has become the first all-electric vehicle to pass the rigorous Michigan State Police 2022 model year evaluation. (Earlier post.)





Testing included acceleration, top speed, braking and high-speed pursuit, as well as emergency response handling characteristics. Michigan State Police is one of two law enforcement agencies that annually test new model year police vehicles and publish the results for use by agencies nationwide.

The fact that the Mustang Mach-E successfully stood up to the grueling Michigan State Police evaluation demonstrates that Ford can build electric vehicles that are capable, tough and reliable enough for even the most challenging jobs. We understand the needs of our commercial customers and are committed to unlocking new electrification opportunities for them. —Ted Cannis, CEO of Ford Pro

Ford Pro submitted the all-electric police pilot vehicle for testing in the Michigan State Police 2022 model year evaluation 18-20 September. Michigan State Police will publish results for vehicles tested on its website later in the fall.