Vitol and BYD commit $250M to a new Green Mobility service

Vitol, the world’s largest independent trader of energy, and BYD, a leading manufacturer of electric vehicles, rechargeable battery and energy storage systems, formed a partnership to provide fleet mobility as a service in select markets worldwide. Together they will offer municipal, corporate and others a comprehensive solution including electric vehicles, charging infrastructure and depot design.

The partners have committed an initial $250 million to the initiative, targeted at organizations, private and public, looking to decarbonize their fleets through electrification.

The organizations will benefit from access to capital and the partners’ expertise in installing and managing the required infrastructure, as well as the efficient management of power requirements.

Vitol is already in the process of deploying over 300 electric buses in Bogota and is seeking additional opportunities in South America and further afield.