Hyundai Motor Group launches E-mobility pilot in Singapore with SP Group and Komoco Motors; EV-integrated solutions

Hyundai Motor Group, in partnership with SP Group and Komoco Motors, launched an E-mobility pilot program in Singapore. The program aims to identify real-world customer concerns and requirements for enhancing customer value and experience and establishing a robust EV ecosystem in the city-state.





The E-mobility pilot plans to offer EV owners convenience, reliability, and peace of mind while driving an EV based on customers’ needs. The pilot will test a new business model—participants will subscribe to one of the three monthly plans that integrate customer care services and EV-charging credits.

A group of 50 participants, who were selected in July 2021, will experience long-range IONIQ 5 BEVs of Hyundai Motor Company for the next five years starting from September 2021. Through the E-mobility platform, Hyundai Motor Group’s proprietary system developed for BEV maintenance and being operated jointly with program partners, drivers will be able to receive diverse services.

SP Group, which operates Singapore’s largest fast-charging network, will provide customized EV charging solutions. On the E-mobility platform and the SP Utilities app, participants can seamlessly subscribe and pay for their chosen plan, locate the nearest charging point, charge and track the remaining charging credits. Under the program, subscribers can choose one of three charging credit plans: basic (60kWh/month), standard (180kWh/month), and premium (300kWh/month).

Each plan includes various customer care services. Drivers can monitor their EV battery in real-time on their mobile devices, receive status updates and alerts on the condition of the battery and vehicle. Komoco Motors, the exclusive distributor for Hyundai in Singapore will play a pivotal role in providing maintenance service which covers Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) mobile charging service for on-site emergency cases such as cars with insufficient charge and preventive maintenance services.

In addition, pilot participants will be provided with in-vehicle air care products. Embiome, a Hyundai Motor affiliate that specializes in automotive products based on eco-friendly biotechnology, will offer eco-friendly coating and filters to maintain the vehicle’s internal clean air quality.

HMGICS, the Group’s open innovation lab for mobility research and development, will lead the pilot with the aim of revolutionizing the future mobility value chain. To that end, Hyundai is expanding its partnerships with SP Group to accelerate future mobility innovation.