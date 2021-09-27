EMT Madrid adds 30 more Irizar e-mobility electric buses

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
27 September 2021

The Municipal Transport Company of Madrid (EMT Madrid) has awarded Irizar e-mobility an order for another 30 electric buses. This fourth order means that EMT Madrid will now have a total of 85 zero-emission Irizar buses in its fleet.

Once again, the model chosen is the 12-meter Irizar ie bus, which has been running on Madrid’s roads since 2019.

The vehicles will be powered by Irizar batteries and have 2 doors, 28 passenger seats, 1 driver’s seat plus 2 wheelchair areas. Irizar e-mobility will also supply 30 interoperable ECI-100 chargers from Jema Energy (a company belonging to the Irizar Group) with a 100 kW smart charging system, capable of charging the vehicles in three hours using a Combo 2 charging socket. The inverted pantograph charging option is also available.

The vehicles will also include a remote monitoring system developed by the company Datik, which belongs to the Irizar Group.

These buses will help fulfil the sustainability goals advocated by the city of Madrid, along with the enormous environmental and noise reduction benefits the buses will bring to the citizens of Madrid.

