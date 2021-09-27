MAHLE Powertrain and Bramble Energy launch Phase 1 PCBFC demonstrator vehicle; range-extended EV
27 September 2021
MAHLE Powertrain and Bramble Energy have agreed to continue their collaboration to develop Bramble’s Printed Circuit Board Fuel Cell (PCBFC) hydrogen fuel cell technology. (Earlier post.) The phase 1 demonstrator vehicle was launched at the Cenex Low Carbon Vehicle show. Bramble Energy’s innovative PCBFC technology significantly reduces the manufacturing cost of hydrogen fuel cell powertrains.
Hydrogen fuel cells offer an alternative to the heavy batteries and long recharge times that other electric vehicle technologies suffer from, and that makes them particularly relevant to the commercial vehicle sector as it looks to meet net zero CO2 emissions targets. Our work with Bramble Energy has demonstrated that their innovative PCBFC technology represents a cost-effective route to the adoption of fuel cell propulsion for commercial vehicles.—Dr. Mike Bassett, MAHLE Powertrain’s Head of research & advanced engineering
While conventional fuel cell stacks rely on stamped plates to hold the various layers, Bramble Energy’s approach leverages PCB manufacturing technology, which can be produced cheaply, in virtually any shape using flexible production techniques.
MAHLE Powertrain was chosen as the project’s integration partner due to its decade-long experience in powertrain technology integration and its expertise in EV control systems and thermal management. Its recent Memorandum of Understanding with Bramble strengthens the duo’s relationship ahead of the development of the phase 2 demonstrator.
The phase 1 results of the collaboration are based around a Renault Kangoo ZE delivery vehicle that sees a 5 kW Bramble Energy fuel cell integrated into the powertrain acting as a range extender. Future development will focus on creating a derivative with a higher power output and increased overall efficiency.
This sort of technology answers a lot of the issues I have with the idea of big batteries as the sole solution to low carbon transport.
They problem is that batteries are not reducing in cost and weight anything like as fast as batteries everywhere advocates imagine.
Here is a 'survey of surveys':
https://www.greencarcongress.com/2021/08/20210803-m%C3%BCnster.html
' Further, the researchers consolidated 360 extracted data points into a pack cost trajectory that reaches a level of about $70 (kWh)−1 in 2050, and 12 technology-specific forecast ranges that indicate cost potentials below $90 (kWh)−1 for advanced lithium-ion and $70 (kWh)−1 for lithium-metal based batteries. '
So for 2050 we have costs for a BEV with decent range of the order of $4900, the sort of price of a cheap car in places like India where the growth in car ownership will heavily increase.
This is compounded by two issues:
The first is ramping up critical materials fast enough to carry out a fast switch to all BEVs
The second is that the overwhelming majority of people have nowhere at all that they can reasonably plug in.
So I would suggest that a variety of solutions are preferable, with a variety of compromises.
Here is one, an ICE RE capable of running either on gasoline or methanol, in the latter case without emissions other than CO2, but even then with a substantial plug in capability only needing it on a run, which is the bit which makes users lug around hundreds of kilos of batteries, which in reality with present toxic emissions now overwhelmingly from road dust and tire wear, mean that a big, fat, heavy BEV in running emissions as well as production is one of the most polluting cars on the road, not the least, save of course for the weasel worded 'comparable ICE cars' which means non hybrid, having equally 'ludicrous' acceleration and so on.
https://www.greencarcongress.com/2019/07/20190714-nee.html
Posted by: Davemart | 27 September 2021 at 02:08 AM