Gevo awarded patent for process to upgrade or convert ethanol and bio-based alcohols to drop-in hydrocarbon fuels

Gevo has received a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a process that encompasses upgrading ethanol and bio-based alcohols into drop-in, bio-based diesel and jet-fuel products.

The USPTO has awarded Gevo US Patent No. 11,078,433 titled “Conversion of Mixtures of C 2 -C 8 Olefins to Jet Fuel and/or Diesel Fuel in High Yield from Bio-Based Alcohols.”

The present disclosure provides methods and materials for oligomerization of lower olefins (e.g., C 2 -C 8 ) to transportations fuels including diesel and/or jet fuel. The oligomerization employs, in certain embodiments, tungstated zirconium catalysts. Surprisingly, the oligomerizations proceed smoothly in high yields and exhibit little to no sensitivity to the presence of significant amounts of oxygenates (e.g., water, lower alcohols such as C 2 -C 8 alcohols) in the feed stream. Accordingly, the present disclosure is uniquely suited to the production of fuels derived from bio-based alcohols, wherein olefins produced from such bio-based alcohols typically contain high levels of oxygenates. —Patent abstract

The patented process establishes a new technology and route to hydrocarbons that did not previously exist. This creates an opportunity for Gevo to diversify ethanol production to help meet increasing demand for renewable diesel and jet fuel.

Securing the patent falls in line with Gevo’s business model to develop, apply, and scale technology that can be used to produce drop-in hydrocarbon fuels. These fuels, when coupled with Gevo’s integrated-systems approach that includes regenerative agriculture and non-fossil-based renewable energy, could produce net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions over the lifecycle of the product.