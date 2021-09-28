TotalEnergies and Safran form strategic partnership to accelerate the decarbonization of the aviation industry; key role for SAF

TotalEnergies and Safran signed a strategic partnership agreement to develop technical and commercial solutions jointly for the decarbonization of the aviation industry.

In line with the ambition of both companies to reach net zero CO 2 emissions by 2050, this major partnership aims to accelerate the reduction of the CO 2 emissions of the aviation industry. Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) plays a key role in this approach.

The collaboration will leverage Safran and TotalEnergies’ respective areas of excellence and expertise for the development and deployment of sustainable aviation fuels and develop an informed understanding of the overall value chain and use cases, while integrating the objectives of sustainable development altogether.

In the short term, the partnership aims to make current engines compatible with fuel containing up to 100% SAF. Longer term, it will then work to optimize engine/fuel energy efficiency and environmental performance.

This collaboration may extend to other fields, such as adapting fuel systems to SAF or developing new-generation battery systems for electric motors.

The agreement focuses on three key areas:

Research, technology and innovation , with the development of technological bricks validated through ground tests of propulsion systems and demonstrator flight tests of engines.

Supply of sustainable aviation fuels produced in France by TotalEnergies to decarbonize Safran’s airplane and helicopter engine tests in France.

Dialogue and promotion, through initiatives to raise awareness among public and private players in France, Europe and worldwide.

Sustainable aviation fuels are an immediately available solution for significantly reducing CO 2 emissions from air transportation, as they can be used in blends of up to 50% as of today without modifying existing supply chain infrastructure, aircraft or engines. Safran is a key player in projects that will allow the use of 100% SAF in existing aircraft.

French legislation calls for aircraft to use at least 1% SAF by 2022 for all flights originating in France, while the European Commission calls for a ramp up to 2% by 2025 and 5% by 2030 as part of the European Green Deal.

TotalEnergies is one of the leading aviation fuel suppliers in France, the rest of Europe and Africa, providing refueling services to nearly 280 airlines in more than 300 airports worldwide. TotalEnergies is involved in numerous initiatives to produce and market sustainable aviation fuel in partnership with aviation industry partners.

A dedicated Renewable Fuels Business Unit was created in 2021, and a new milestone was reached in May 2021 with the successful first flight of a long-haul aircraft powered by sustainable aviation fuel produced by TotalEnergies in France.

Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment and interiors), defense and space markets.