Hyundai Motor Group opens 2021 EV Open Innovation Challenge for charging infrastructure and service solutions

Hyundai Motor Group is opening the 2021 EV Open Innovation Challenge following the successful completion of the EV and Battery Challenge launched in 2020 (earlier post).

The 2021 EV Open Innovation Challenge is a program to facilitate collaboration with startups on various projects related to charging infrastructure and service solutions for electric vehicles (EV). New Energy Nexus, the international startup support organization that managed the 2020 program, is facilitating this year’s program as well.

The Group aims to discover promising startups, explore commercial opportunities and encourage the implementation of pilot programs in North America.

Startups can apply for one project only under one of nine categories: bi-directional charging; smart charging; robotics; infrastructure; in-car payment; service while plugged-in, battery management system (BMS); gig economy; and new technology.

Only registered corporations will be eligible for consideration and must apply on the official application website, from 27 September to 8 November. Selections will be announced in December 2021.

The EV Open Innovation Challenge recruits startups and entrepreneurs with innovative EV-charging products and services that are ready to scale in North America. The Group organizations that are sponsoring the program include Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Corporation, Hyundai Glovis US, and Hyundai CRADLE Silicon Valley as well as New Energy Nexus.