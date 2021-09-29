Linde joins H2Accelerate collaboration as 7th member to accelerate the deployment of green hydrogen for trucking

Linde has joined the H2Accelerate collaboration as a seventh member to accelerate the deployment of green hydrogen for trucking (earlier post). The H2Accelerate collaboration was formed by truck OEMs Daimler Truck, IVECO, and Volvo Group, and hydrogen infrastructure players OMV, Shell, and TotalEnergies, to accelerate the deployment of green hydrogen for trucking.

Linde is a global leader in the production, processing, storage, and distribution of hydrogen and has built close to 200 hydrogen refueling stations to date, including for heavy-duty vehicles. The company will work with existing H2Accelerate participants to seek funding for early pre-commercial fuel cell truck projects and engage with policymakers to encourage a policy environment which will support the scale-up of the hydrogen truck market.

From its early work with hydrogen for mobility in the 1970s Linde has continued to develop the infrastructure and technology that will enable a hydrogen-powered mobility sector. Linde is part of more than twenty industry and government-sponsored organizations around the world that are focused on accelerating the transition to clean energy, with hydrogen at its core.

The task ahead is large and complex. We need to work together to come up with timely solutions to tackle climate change. Trucking is one of the sectors that can substantially reduce its emissions by switching from diesel to clean hydrogen and we are very glad to be part of the H2Accelerate collaboration, to facilitate and drive that switch. —David Burns, VP Clean Energy Development

Linde has the largest liquid hydrogen capacity and distribution system in the world. The company operates the world’s first high-purity hydrogen storage cavern plus pipeline networks totalling approximately 1,000 kilometers globally. The company offers electrolysis technology through the joint venture ITM Linde Electrolysis GmbH as well as ultra-high-purity hydrogen supply solutions for the semiconductor industry.

H2Accelerate is a collaboration agreement signed between the participants under which the participants will work together to: