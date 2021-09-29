Lucid begins production of Lucid Air Dream Edition; first customer deliveries in October

Lucid Group has begun production of the Lucid Air electric luxury sedan at Advanced Manufacturing Plant (AMP-1). Lucid expects reservation holders of Lucid Air Dream Edition models will begin receiving their vehicles in late October, with customer deliveries ramping up thereafter.





Grand Touring, Touring, and Air Pure model deliveries are expected to follow. Lucid has thus far received more than 13,000 reservations for Lucid Air and increased the planned total production quantity of the Dream Edition to 520 vehicles.

The EPA recently released its official range estimate for the Lucid Air Dream Edition Range, which is the longest range for any electric car rated by the EPA: 520 miles on a single charge, more than 100 miles over its closest competitor.

The Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance and Lucid Air Grand Touring also achieved EPA estimated ranges far beyond any other EV. With customer-quality cars now coming off the line, Lucid has confirmed that the Air meets all the applicable regulatory requirements from the EPA and US Department of Transportation.

The proprietary EV technology that Lucid has developed will make it possible to travel more miles using less battery energy. For example, our Lucid Air Grand Touring has an official EPA rating of 516 miles of range with a 112-kWh battery pack, giving it an industry-leading efficiency of 4.6 miles per kWh. Our technology will allow for increasingly lighter, more efficient, and less expensive EVs, and today represents a major step in our journey to expand the accessibility of more sustainable transportation. —Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Group

Lucid completed the construction of the AMP-1 factory, positioned on a 590-acre site in Casa Grande, Arizona, in less than a year. Lucid’s AMP-1 was designed with a future-ready focus that has allowed the company to already embark on a massive expansion of the facility. This will add 2.85 million square feet to support an increase in Air production and establish production of the brand’s first SUV, Gravity, which is expected to start in 2023.