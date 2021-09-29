Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
GM’s BrightDrop completes first production builds of EV600, introduces new EV410
Austin’s Capital Metro to buy 26 Proterra electric buses, with option for 126 more

Lucid begins production of Lucid Air Dream Edition; first customer deliveries in October

29 September 2021

Lucid Group has begun production of the Lucid Air electric luxury sedan at Advanced Manufacturing Plant (AMP-1). Lucid expects reservation holders of Lucid Air Dream Edition models will begin receiving their vehicles in late October, with customer deliveries ramping up thereafter.

Lucid Amp-1_General Assembly

Grand Touring, Touring, and Air Pure model deliveries are expected to follow. Lucid has thus far received more than 13,000 reservations for Lucid Air and increased the planned total production quantity of the Dream Edition to 520 vehicles.

The EPA recently released its official range estimate for the Lucid Air Dream Edition Range, which is the longest range for any electric car rated by the EPA: 520 miles on a single charge, more than 100 miles over its closest competitor.

The Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance and Lucid Air Grand Touring also achieved EPA estimated ranges far beyond any other EV. With customer-quality cars now coming off the line, Lucid has confirmed that the Air meets all the applicable regulatory requirements from the EPA and US Department of Transportation.

The proprietary EV technology that Lucid has developed will make it possible to travel more miles using less battery energy. For example, our Lucid Air Grand Touring has an official EPA rating of 516 miles of range with a 112-kWh battery pack, giving it an industry-leading efficiency of 4.6 miles per kWh. Our technology will allow for increasingly lighter, more efficient, and less expensive EVs, and today represents a major step in our journey to expand the accessibility of more sustainable transportation.

—Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Group

Lucid completed the construction of the AMP-1 factory, positioned on a 590-acre site in Casa Grande, Arizona, in less than a year. Lucid’s AMP-1 was designed with a future-ready focus that has allowed the company to already embark on a massive expansion of the facility. This will add 2.85 million square feet to support an increase in Air production and establish production of the brand’s first SUV, Gravity, which is expected to start in 2023.

Posted on 29 September 2021 in Electric (Battery), Manufacturing | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)