Nissan introduces e-POWER Sylphy in China; first of six e-POWER models in China by 2025

Nissan unveiled the e-POWER Sylphy, the first model equipped with the e-POWER series hybrid technology (earlier post) for customers in China. e-POWER features a 100% electric motor-driven system that provides responsive acceleration, smooth deceleration and cabin quietness similar to an EV, while removing the need for external charging due to an onboard gasoline engine that charges the battery pack when necessary.





The e-POWER Sylphy is aimed to meet the demands of customers who expect excellent mobility options from electrified vehicles that are uncompromising in delivering confident and convenient driving.

The launch of the Nissan e-POWER Sylphy in China represents the determination of Nissan to introduce cutting-edge technologies in this core market, to accelerate the company’s vision for electrified mobility and the achievement of China’s carbon neutrality goals. e-POWER is designed to bring a whole new driving experience to customers in China in their pursuit for high-quality mobility in the era of electrification. —Takeshi Yamaguchi, vice president of Dongfeng Motor Co., Ltd. and managing director of Dongfeng Nissan Passenger Vehicle Company

The Nissan e-POWER Sylphy delivers 300 N·m of torque and a fuel economy rating of 3.9 L/100 km (60 mpg US). The model also offers five drive modes that allow for performance and fuel efficiency.

First introduced in Japan on the Nissan Note in 2016, e-POWER has been well-received in the market, with cumulative sales of e-POWER models surpassing 500,000 units at the end of March.

In China, the technology is expected to contribute to the sustainable development roadmap defined by the government and aligns with Nissan’s global goal to achieve carbon neutrality across its operations and the life cycle of its products by 2050. As part of this effort, by the early 2030s every all-new Nissan vehicle offering in key markets will be electrified.

The e-POWER Sylphy sets the pace for Nissan’s plan to roll out six e-POWER models in China by 2025 as part of its Nissan Intelligent Mobility vision for changing how vehicles are powered, driven and integrated into society.