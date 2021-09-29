Toyota’s Woven Planet Holdings acquires vehicle operating system developer Renovo Motors

Woven Planet Holdings, a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation, has acquired Renovo Motors, a Silicon Valley-based automotive operating system developer. The acquisition will add depth to Woven Planet’s resources, particularly for Arene, Woven Planet’s open vehicle development platform, by:

Adding a team of top-tier engineers with deep expertise in building a complete software-defined vehicle infrastructure stack;

Providing a platform and software that are proven to work across multiple original equipment manufacturer (OEM) platforms, well-aligned with the goal of establishing a hardware-agnostic operating system; and

Bringing a robust, established technology ecosystem of industry partners.

Following on the heels of recent acquisitions made this year, Renovo complements Woven Planet's strategy to bring together world-class talent and expertise in automated driving technology, next-generation mapping, and vehicle operating systems.

Founded in 2018 as Toyota Research Institute - Advanced Development (TRI-AD), Woven Planet is composed of four complementary companies: Woven Planet Holdings, Woven Core, Woven Alpha, and Woven Capital.