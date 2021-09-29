Vulcan secures site for its planned commercial lithium hydroxide plant

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
29 September 2021

Vulcan Energy Resources signed an agreement with chemical park management company Infraserv to secure a site for its planned Central Lithium Plant (CLP) of its Zero Carbon Lithium Project, at the Höchst Chemical Park (Industriepark Höchst), located just outside of Frankfurt. Höchst is one of Europe’s largest chemical sites and hosts more than 22,000 personnel and 90 companies including Nobian, Clariant, Sanofi and Celanese.

On Monday, Vulcan announced it had successfully produced its first battery-quality lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LHM) from its pilot operations. (Earlier post.)

The CLP is intended as a processing hub, processing lithium chloride from multiple combined geothermal and lithium sorption plants into lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

From the CLP, the lithium hydroxide monohydrate is intended to be transported to Vulcan’s European customers in the battery and electric vehicle industry, significantly lowering the transport footprint of the current lithium supply chain.

The Höchst site features key advantages for the project including:

  • Proximity to Vulcan’s project areas where the integrated geothermal and sorption operations are proposed to be built;

  • Multiple low carbon transport modes available (barge, train);

  • Availability of renewable power onsite; and

  • The required space and utilities for future phased expansion of the CLP.

Vulcan will be working with a dedicated team going forward to obtain necessary permits in the chemical park for the CLP construction and operation.

Vulcan’s Zero Carbon Lithium Project intends to produce a battery-quality lithium hydroxide chemical product from a combined geothermal energy and lithium resource, which is Europe’s largest lithium resource, in Germany.

Posted on 29 September 2021 in Batteries, Electric (Battery), Manufacturing, Materials, Mining | | Comments (0)

