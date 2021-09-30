Volvo Buses launches new BZL Electric chassis; single- and double-decker applications

Volvo Buses has launched the new Volvo BZL Electric chassis, designed for both single- and double-decker applications with multiple options for bodybuilders. The new Volvo BZL Electric has been developed to be more than 90% recyclable.





The new Volvo BZL Electric is based on proven and successful technologies already implemented in Europe. All the chassis and driveline components have been developed and manufactured by Volvo. To safeguard the premium qualities of our buses we partner up with selected bodybuilders around the world. —Dan Pettersson, Head of International at Volvo Buses

The Volvo BZL Electric features a driveline developed entirely by Volvo. The 200 kW electric motor is coupled to a two-stage automated gearbox. This increases wheel torque at low speed and evens out current peaks, thus reducing energy consumption and sustaining motor and battery health.





The driveline can be configured as a single- or dual-motor unit with a power output of no less than 540 hp. This makes the Volvo BZL Electric an untiring hill climber and allows for swift and smooth operation.

Length (mm) 11,815 (single decker)

10,585 (double decker) Max output one/two motors 200/400 kW (single decker)

200 kW (double decker) Gearbox 2-speed automated manual transmission Charging OppCharge, max charge power: 300 kW

Combo2/CCS, max charge power 150 kW Energy storage capacity Up to 470 kWh

The Volvo BZL Electric is designed for charging flexibility using hardware interfaces for both OppCharge high-power charging on route as well as CCS charging in the depot. Volvo Buses also offers a usable energy commitment, which means that Volvo Buses guarantees capacity for an agreed amount of energy for the operation—thus eliminating any customer worries about batteries.

The new Volvo BZL Electric meets the highest European standards for superior drivability and safe operation. It includes Volvo Buses’ latest connected technology offer, Volvo Connect. With features such as Volvo’s Zone Management, the operator can create safety zones where the maximum speed is limited, for example outside a school or in a bus depot.