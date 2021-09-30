Genesis premieres the GV60 luxury EV

Genesis has unveiled its first dedicated electric vehicle, the GV60, in an online event. The GV60 follows the same model naming scheme as Genesis’ existing lineup, highlighting the brand’s continuous commitment to its values even after electrification. The vehicle also marks the beginning of “luxury brand lineup that interacts with drivers”.





The GV60 is equipped with technologies to provide a unique electric vehicle experience. Innovations such as Face Connect, Fingerprint Authentication System, Over-the-Air (OTA) Software Update, and Digital Key 2 enable drivers to interact with their vehicle.

Face Connect is a feature that allows the vehicle to recognize the driver’s face to lock or unlock its doors without a key. Drivers only need to touch the door handle and show their face to the camera on the B-pillar. The feature can register two faces.

The feature uses a Near Infra-Red (NIR) camera to provide accurate facial recognition under virtually any circumstances—including in the dark or when the weather is cloudy. It also leverages Deep learning technology to improve accuracy.

With Face Connect, the Head-Up-Display (HUD), driver’s seat, steering wheel, side mirrors, and infotainment settings can be adjusted based on the driver’s customized settings. It can be automatically connected to individual driver profiles, providing a new level of convenience that makes it seem as if the vehicle recognizes the driver.

The GV60’s Fingerprint Authentication System allows drivers to start and drive the car without a key and offers an authentication function for in car payments and release of Valet Mode.

The combination of both technologies will allow drivers to enjoy a brand-new experience of using only biometric information to drive their car.

With the GV60, the OTA Software Update has been further expanded to include a variety of areas.

Previously, this function was used to wirelessly update infotainment system features, such as navigation, the digital instrument cluster, and the Head-Up-Display (HUD). With the GV60, the scope of the updates has been further expanded to other key areas of the vehicle, enabling additional software updates on major electronic devices including the electric vehicle integrated control device, suspension, brakes, steering wheel, airbags, and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).

This allows drivers to update their vehicle’s software without visiting a service center, so their vehicle is always up to date with the latest features.

In addition, the GV60 will feature a Digital Key 2 for the first time in a Genesis vehicle. This is an upgraded version of the existing digital key, enabling drivers to open the door without using the smartphone. Drivers can enter and start their car by simply touching the door handle and the digital key can be shared to up to three people.

Differentiated performance and premium EV driving capability. The GV60 is Genesis’ first vehicle to be built on the dedicated EV platform known as Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), marking the brand’s move towards electrification. It is available in three models: a standard rear-wheel-drive model, a standard four-wheel-drive model, and a performance model with four-wheel-drive.

Each model features a 77.4kWh battery, and the standard RWD model features a maximum driving range of 451 km per charge.

The standard RWD model is equipped with a motor that features a maximum output of 168 kW and a maximum torque of 350 N·m. The standard AWD model is equipped with a 160 kW motor for its rear wheels and a 74 kW motor for its front wheels, providing a total output of 234 kW, a maximum torque of 605 N·m, and a maximum driving range of 400 km per charge. (Estimates provided by Genesis R&D Center based on Korean EV certification system and 19" wheels.)

The performance model features two 160 kW motors for the front and rear wheels, delivering a total output of 320 kW, maximum torque of 605 N·m, and a maximum driving range of 368 km per charge.

The GV60 comes with a Boost Mode to give it a more dynamic and luxurious element. The mode immediately increases the performance of the vehicle’s maximum output, making the driving experience more dynamic.

The Boost Mode button on the steering wheel activates additional performance for 10 seconds. This enables the vehicle to go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.0 seconds.

For drivers who are looking for a more dynamic experience, the GV60 also features a Drift Mode. It provides athletic driving by optimizing distribution of driving power and braking system.

On top of its dynamic performance, the GV60 also delivers refined and luxurious driving experiences.

The GV60 is the first model to feature electric-Active Sound Design (e-ASD). The system provides various virtual driving sounds through the speakers based on the driving mode, the vehicle’s speed, and accelerator pedal data.

Customers can choose from three sounds: a ‘Futuristic’ sound that symbolizes the direction of future mobility; a soft and sporty ‘G-Engine’ sound that’s based on engine noises; and an ‘E-Motor’ sound, which reimagines the vehicle’s motor sounds. Drivers can explore detailed volume controls and pedal responses in the settings to customize their driving experience to suit their preferences.

It also features Road Active Noise Control (ANC-R) technology to minimize noise and uses various sound-absorbing materials to achieve silence while driving.

In addition, the electronic-Limited Slip Differential (e-LSD) enables an optimal amount of torque to be distributed to the wheels when turning around at high speeds, improving performance when cornering and starting off. This offers drivers more stable control on slippery roads and in snowy or rainy weather.

The GV60 also features the Preview Electronic Control Suspension (Preview ECS), which uses information gathered from the front camera and navigation system to recognize situations that could have an impact the vehicle, such as speed bumps, in advance. It also controls the damping force of the suspension according to the surface of the road to offer passengers optimal comfort.

The GV60 also features a MacPherson multi-link suspension system for the front wheels, a five-multi-link suspension system for the rear wheels, and R-MDPS (Rack-mounted, motor-driven power steering) to enhance basic performance, including handling, comfort, and stability.

The AWD model’s Disconnector Actuator System (DAS) separates or connects the motor and the drive shaft according to driving conditions. This allows drivers to freely switch between RWD and AWD, minimizing power loss and ensuring efficient driving.

The Smart Regeneration System 2.0 helps optimize energy regeneration by automatically adjusting the regenerative brake according to traffic data and navigation map information.

i-Pedal (Intelligent Pedal) mode allows the driver to accelerate, decelerate, and stop using just the accelerator pedal. This mode can be activated under the strongest regenerative brake stage, which can be selected by utilizing the paddle shift. It not only enables one-pedal driving but also maximizes regenerative brake, increasing the car’s driving range.

New battery charging technology to make drivers’ lives easier. The GV60 is the first model to feature a battery conditioning function that manages the battery’s temperature to ensure optimal conditions.

Battery conditioning is a function that not only preheats to secure better performance when the battery temperature is low, but also shortens the amount of charging time by adjusting the battery temperature. By pairing with the infotainment system, it allows drivers to optimize battery conditions while searching for a fast-charging station on the navigation.

The GV60 applies a 400/800V multi rapid charging system that boosts the 400V supplied by the charger to 800V. It is optimized for the vehicle’s system thanks to the vehicle’s driving motor and inverter, enabling stable and rapid charging with various charging infrastructure.

When charging at 350 kW with the ultra-speed charging function, the battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes. Furthermore, charging time for the slow charging function has been shortened by increasing the charging capacity from 7.2 kW to 11 kW.

The GV60 can also be used as a mobile power source, as it provides a V2L (Vehicle to Load) function that enables its battery to charge other electronic devices. The V2L function supports a 3.6kW charge, which is higher than the power supply in the average home. This gives customers the freedom to use electricity regardless of location when camping or enjoying outdoor activities.

Next generation infotainment system. The GV60 is the first Genesis model to apply a next-generation infotainment system, ccIC (connected car Integrated Cockpit), which links clusters and navigation into a panoramic display while seamlessly connecting content throughout clusters, navigation, and HUD.

The cluster connected to navigation provides key information for safe driving via a three-view display for maps, navigation (normal/AR mode), and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). It also enables drivers to easily grasp a variety of information related to driving, phone calls, media, voice recognition, and more through cluster split screens that integrate all the information on trip computer and navigation.

The enhanced connection between navigation and the Head-Up-Display (HUD) offers existing HUD data, as well as information on ADAS, phone calls, voice recognition, and media information for drivers’ convenience. The ‘welcome’ and ‘goodbye’ greeting animations strengthen the sense of integration throughout the system by interconnecting the cluster and navigation monitor.

Driver assistance systems. The GV60 offers a safe and convenient driving experience with advanced autonomous driving technology that is based on active safety approach, as well as various driver assistance systems, protecting passengers from possible dangers both inside and outside of the vehicle.

These safety and convenience features include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Safe Exit Assist (SEA), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), rear side monitor, High Beam Assist (HBA), Smart Cruise Control (SCC), Navigation-Based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2), Rear View Monitor (RVM), Surround View Monitor (SVM), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), Parking Distance Warnings for the front, side and rear (PDW), Rear Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA).

The Multi-Collision Brake (MCB) automatically activates the brake if the driver temporarily loses control of the vehicle after a first collision. The Pre-Active Front Seat Belt protects passengers by fastening the seat belt in advance when encountering a dangerous situation.

In addition to these active safety features, the GV60 uses a multi-frame structure at the front that distributes energy from collisions. On the side, it also applied hot-stamping reinforcement materials to the center pillar and applied aluminum parts to the side to ensure passenger and battery stability.

A total of eight airbags, including the center side airbags in front seats, have been provided as standard option to ensure the safety of passengers in the event of an accident.