Nissan introduces new Townstar LCV in gasoline and electric versions

In Europe, Nissan revealed the next-generation compact Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), the Townstar. With a fully electric powertrain in addition to a gasoline-powered option in van and combi (passenger) versions, the new Townstar brings a suite of 20+ technologies to the compact van offering.





Building on the success of the Nissan e-NV200 electric LCV, the fully electric version of the all-new Townstar features an enhanced 44 kWh battery, advanced technology and low running costs.

It will combine intelligent energy management and effective battery thermal cooling in one optimized package. The new van will replace the range offering of the e-NV200 and offer 245 N·m of torque and 285 km of range (pending homologation).

The Townstar offers a broad range of safety technologies and advanced driver assistance features including Side Wind Assist, Trailer Sway Assist, Intelligent Emergency Braking featuring Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection, Junction Assist, Hands-Free Parking and Intelligent Cruise Control.

Nissan is integrating the Around View Monitor (AVM) for the first time in the compact van segment. Using a suite of cameras, the system displays a 360-degree overview of the area around the vehicle.

Customers of the fully electric all-new Townstar will also have the ProPILOT advanced driver assistance system. Supporting motorists with highway driving, the feature allows the vehicle to automatically slow to a full stop and accelerate by following the vehicle ahead, as well as keeping it centerd in the lane—even around a gentle curve.

Convenient connectivity features such as E-Call, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and wireless phone charging will be available across the range from launch, with further enhanced Connected Services available from the launch of the fully electric version.

These connected services will be presented via an 8-inch touchscreen, which is linked to a 10-inch digital combimeter in front of the driver in the fully electric all-new Townstar.

The all-new Townstar is built on the Alliance CMF-C platform.