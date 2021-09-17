Oregon’s Lane Transit orders 19 New Flyer electric buses and infrastructure

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
17 September 2021

New Flyer of America has received a new contract from the Lane Transit District (LTD) in Oregon for 19 battery-electric forty-foot Xcelsior CHARGE NG heavy-duty transit buses. The order includes six depot chargers and commissioning by New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions, supporting electric bus deployment in Eugene-Springfield, Oregon, and Metro Area where LTD delivers more than 10 million bus rides annually.

The order follows New Flyer’s recent delivery of 11 battery-electric transit buses and installation of five depot chargers, which were supported by Federal Transit Administration Low or No-Emission funding.

Both orders advance LTD’s climate action goals of 75% greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction by 2030, and 100% fleet turnover to reduce fossil fuel dependency by 2035.

Introduced in 2021, Xcelsior CHARGE NG bus incorporates three distinct technology advancements, including high-energy batteries that extend range up to 13%, advanced protective battery packaging for easy install and simpler serviceability, and a new lightweight electric traction drive system with up to 90% energy recovery.

New Flyer’s zero-emission deployments are supported by New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions, providing infrastructure services for mobility projects with more than 200 chargers installed to date.

Posted on 17 September 2021 in Bus, Electric (Battery) | | Comments (0)

