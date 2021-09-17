Oregon’s Lane Transit orders 19 New Flyer electric buses and infrastructure

New Flyer of America has received a new contract from the Lane Transit District (LTD) in Oregon for 19 battery-electric forty-foot Xcelsior CHARGE NG heavy-duty transit buses. The order includes six depot chargers and commissioning by New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions, supporting electric bus deployment in Eugene-Springfield, Oregon, and Metro Area where LTD delivers more than 10 million bus rides annually.

The order follows New Flyer’s recent delivery of 11 battery-electric transit buses and installation of five depot chargers, which were supported by Federal Transit Administration Low or No-Emission funding.

Both orders advance LTD’s climate action goals of 75% greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction by 2030, and 100% fleet turnover to reduce fossil fuel dependency by 2035.

Introduced in 2021, Xcelsior CHARGE NG bus incorporates three distinct technology advancements, including high-energy batteries that extend range up to 13%, advanced protective battery packaging for easy install and simpler serviceability, and a new lightweight electric traction drive system with up to 90% energy recovery.

New Flyer’s zero-emission deployments are supported by New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions, providing infrastructure services for mobility projects with more than 200 chargers installed to date.